Taco Bell Is Fighting For the Rights to 'Taco Tuesday'

Taco Bell is getting heated over trademark rights so the company can fully Live Más.

The phrase "Taco Tuesday" is widely used in a variety of manners, from local restaurant promotions to dinner parties. But it turns out one company actually owns the rights to print and use the phrase commercially. That honor goes to the Midwest-based fast-food chain Taco John's, which has owned the trademark since 1989.

This means if Taco Bell wants to roll out a promotion, advertisement, or any sort of branding that says "Taco Tuesday," they could face legal action from the rival taco chain if they do not ask explicit permission.

On (of course) Tuesday, Taco Bell officially filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office asking for the phrase "Taco Tuesday" to be "freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos."

The brand even made a cheeky play at the new lawsuit on social media, posting the catchy phrase on Twitter.

The phrase originated at one Taco John's restaurant as a part of a promotional deal where it would sell two tacos for 99 cents in order to increase revenues on Tuesdays, which were historically slow days for the company (originally spelled as 'Taco Twosday'). It then expanded to other franchisees and was eventually trademarked.

"Taco Bell has not reached out to us, so we have no comment on any possible trademark action," Taco John's said in a statement to CNN regarding the new petition. "Taco John's would like to thank our worthy competitors at Taco Bell for reminding everyone that 'Taco Tuesday' is best celebrated at Taco John's – the trademark owner of Taco Tuesday."

Taco John's has 40 days to respond to Taco Bell's filing. The decision can take upwards of two years to be made.

"Taco Bell seeks no damages or trademark rights in 'Taco Tuesday.' It simply seeks common sense for usage of a common term," Taco Bell said in a release regarding the legal documentation. "In filing the legal petitions, Taco Bell is honoring people's right to come together and celebrate the joys of tacos, on Tuesdays and every other day."

