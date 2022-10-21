Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Taco Bell Is Now Offering an EV Charge With That Chalupa

The restaurant chain plans to open electric vehicle charging stations at 100 Taco Bell locations.

By

On Thursday, a Taco Bell franchise in South San Francisco opened its first ultra-fast charging station in the parking lot.

The restaurant chain, in partnership with ChargeNet Stations, plans to open solar-powered charging stations at 100 Taco Bell locations in California over the next year.

"You can get an EV charge and a chalupa all in one easy stop," said ChargeNet Stations CEO and Founder Tosh Dutt. The ChargeNet Stations offer, on average, a 100-mile charge in 20 minutes for about $20.

The companies say the locations are being chosen to make EV charging available in traditionally underserved communities, providing charging access to people who may not have a home charging station.

California plans to ban the sales of new gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035, and analysts estimate that, by 2040, there will be 64 million electric vehicles in the U.S. To date, we've only built 4% of the charging stations needed to charge them all.

That's potentially a lot of cars waiting in the drive-thru in need of something more than a chalupa.

"We're solving a demand problem we know is coming," said Dutt.

