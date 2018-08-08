Taco Bell
About
Founded

1962

Franchising Since

1964 (54 Years)

Corporate Address

1 Glen Bell Wy.
Irvine, CA 92618

CEO

Julie Masino (President)

Parent Company

Yum! Brands Inc.

Ticker Symbol

YUM

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$525,100 - $2,622,400

Net-worth Requirement

$1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$750,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

4.25%

Financing Options

Taco Bell has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

400 hours

Classroom Training:

8 hours

Additional Training:

Additional training available

Taco Bell is ranked #8 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
After leaving the Marine Corps at 23, Glen Bell came home to San Bernardino, California and opened a hot dog stand. But his real interest was in alternative menu items, so he began selling tacos for 19 cents from a side window of the hot dog stand. When the tacos proved as popular as he had hoped, he started opening Taco Tia stands where tacos were the stars of the menu. In 1962, Bell sold the Taco Tia brand to his partners and opened the first Taco Bell in Downey, California. Franchising began two years later.

Today, Taco Bell is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc., which also franchises KFC and Pizza Hut. There are Taco Bell locations throughout the United States and the world.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $525,100 High - $2,622,400
Units
+3.4%+218 UNITS (1 Year) +10.5%+633 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird

The answer is always tacos.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Jeff Bezos Did What?! The Week In Entrepreneur News Quiz

How plugged in are you? Find out!
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
This 9-Year-Old Wrote to Taco Bell Asking Why They Don't Deliver. Now She is Going to Speak at Its Annual Convention.
Dream big.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read

Dream big.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
It's Easy to Steal a Tesla! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Chipotle Is Getting a New HQ -- and Taco Bell as a Neighbor! 3 Things You Need to Know.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 8th, 2018
