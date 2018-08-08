Taco Bell
Mexican food
Founded
1962
Franchising Since
1964 (54 Years)
Corporate Address
1 Glen Bell Wy.
Irvine, CA 92618
CEO
Julie Masino (President)
Parent Company
Yum! Brands Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$525,100 - $2,622,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.25%
Taco Bell has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
400 hours
Classroom Training:
8 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training available
Taco Bell is ranked #8 in the Franchise 500!
Today, Taco Bell is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc., which also franchises KFC and Pizza Hut. There are Taco Bell locations throughout the United States and the world.