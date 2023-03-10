The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise opened in 2011. It was founded by a Greek/Armenian family. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill restaurant was quickly bought by Trent Jones and Nick Della Penna, who have more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality field.

After buying The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Jones and Della Penna made operational restaurant changes, which allowed for the success of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise. In 2018, they opened a second location, and, after that, they opened more locations in South Florida and Las Vegas. Today, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has opened several franchises across the country.

The restaurant’s main goal is to serve healthy and fast-casual Mediterranean food, which is homemade. It may provide bold flavors through fresh ingredients.

Why You May Want To Start a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Franchise

To own a The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise, it is ideal that the franchisee has high-quality standards, pays a lot of attention to detail, and can multitask. A Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchisee doesn’t need to have any experience in the hospitality or restaurant field to open a franchise.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

In addition to working with fresh ingredients and a bold menu, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill believes it has a friendly vibe. The menu may have dairy-free, gluten-free and vegetarian options, which could also attract customers who have allergies, intolerances, and specific preferences to this kind of food.

Opening a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchising team questions.