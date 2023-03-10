The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Greek and Mediterranean food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$476K - $798K
Units as of 2022
23 187.5% over 3 years
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise opened in 2011. It was founded by a Greek/Armenian family. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill restaurant was quickly bought by Trent Jones and Nick Della Penna, who have more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality field.

After buying The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Jones and Della Penna made operational restaurant changes, which allowed for the success of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise. In 2018, they opened a second location, and, after that, they opened more locations in South Florida and Las Vegas. Today, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has opened several franchises across the country.

The restaurant’s main goal is to serve healthy and fast-casual Mediterranean food, which is homemade. It may provide bold flavors through fresh ingredients.

Why You May Want To Start a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Franchise

To own a The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise, it is ideal that the franchisee has high-quality standards, pays a lot of attention to detail, and can multitask. A Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchisee doesn’t need to have any experience in the hospitality or restaurant field to open a franchise.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

In addition to working with fresh ingredients and a bold menu, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill believes it has a friendly vibe. The menu may have dairy-free, gluten-free and vegetarian options, which could also attract customers who have allergies, intolerances, and specific preferences to this kind of food.

Opening a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mediterranean Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2011
Parent Company
United Franchise Group
Leadership
Bob Andersen, Brand President
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
192
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
23 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,550 - $39,500
Initial Investment
$476,050 - $798,250
Cash Requirement
$180,000
Veteran Incentives
10-25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
35 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
180 hours
Classroom Training
60.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #106 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Food

Ranked #2 in Mediterranean Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

