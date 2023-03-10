Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$476K - $798K
- Units as of 2022
-
23 187.5% over 3 years
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise opened in 2011. It was founded by a Greek/Armenian family. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill restaurant was quickly bought by Trent Jones and Nick Della Penna, who have more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality field.
After buying The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Jones and Della Penna made operational restaurant changes, which allowed for the success of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise. In 2018, they opened a second location, and, after that, they opened more locations in South Florida and Las Vegas. Today, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has opened several franchises across the country.
The restaurant’s main goal is to serve healthy and fast-casual Mediterranean food, which is homemade. It may provide bold flavors through fresh ingredients.
Why You May Want To Start a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Franchise
To own a The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise, it is ideal that the franchisee has high-quality standards, pays a lot of attention to detail, and can multitask. A Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchisee doesn’t need to have any experience in the hospitality or restaurant field to open a franchise.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
What Might Make a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Franchise a Good Choice?
In addition to working with fresh ingredients and a bold menu, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill believes it has a friendly vibe. The menu may have dairy-free, gluten-free and vegetarian options, which could also attract customers who have allergies, intolerances, and specific preferences to this kind of food.
Opening a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Franchise
As you decide if opening a The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Mediterranean Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
- Founded
- 2011
- Parent Company
- United Franchise Group
- Leadership
- Bob Andersen, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 192
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 23 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,550 - $39,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $476,050 - $798,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $180,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10-25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 35 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 180 hours
- Classroom Training
- 60.25 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.
Great Clips
Schlotzsky's
Chop Stop
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.