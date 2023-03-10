The Buttered Biscuit

Breakfast food trailers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$114K - $183K
Units as of 2020
2
The Buttered Biscuit is a restaurant dedicated to serving breakfast while offering a friendly and warm environment. It strives to be a place to find high-quality ingredients, a pleasant atmosphere, and indulgent, homey food.

The Buttered Biscuit is the brainchild of Anna and Sam Russell, who wanted to bring a unique breakfast experience to various communities. Originating from a desire to fulfill the breakfast experience in town, The Buttered Biscuit is now a full-fledged business that supplies its region with a restaurant complete with handsome facilities and a focus on personable, warm service.

Why You May Want To Start a The Buttered Biscuit Franchise

The Buttered Biscuit menu ranges from traditional breakfasts like omelets and pancakes to more creative dishes like its Lila lemon-cakes. The Buttered Biscuit focuses on providing the most diverse breakfast options to its customers. With healthy breakfast options coupled with indulgent drinks and homemade spreads, The Buttered Biscuit balances home cooking with a modern flair. 

The Buttered Biscuit may be a franchise great for those looking to enter the breakfast niche in their target region. Franchisees should strive to bring high-quality ingredients and a warm and friendly atmosphere to their franchise location and community. 

Simplicity, flavor, and tradition are the staples of The Buttered Biscuit’s breakfast experience. If you're looking to bring tastiness and intrigue to your breakfast menu, The Buttered Biscuit may be a smart choice.

What Might Make a The Buttered Biscuit Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of The Buttered Biscuit team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. 

The typical term of agreement with The Buttered Biscuit lasts for five years that are renewable if you meet the team’s qualifications.

How To Open a The Buttered Biscuit Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Buttered Biscuit franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Buttered Biscuit franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Buttered Biscuit franchising team questions. 

If awarded a The Buttered Biscuit franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Buttered Biscuit brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their The Buttered Biscuit franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to own and operate a The Buttered Biscuit franchise.

Company Overview

About The Buttered Biscuit

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2019
Parent Company
The Buttered Biscuit LLC
Leadership
Brian Thomas, Owner
Corporate Address
214 Dry Mesa Dr.
Grand Junction, CO 81503
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Buttered Biscuit franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$114,250 - $183,200
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Buttered Biscuit? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

