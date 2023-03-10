Signing out of account, Standby...
The Buttered Biscuit is a restaurant dedicated to serving breakfast while offering a friendly and warm environment. It strives to be a place to find high-quality ingredients, a pleasant atmosphere, and indulgent, homey food.
The Buttered Biscuit is the brainchild of Anna and Sam Russell, who wanted to bring a unique breakfast experience to various communities. Originating from a desire to fulfill the breakfast experience in town, The Buttered Biscuit is now a full-fledged business that supplies its region with a restaurant complete with handsome facilities and a focus on personable, warm service.
Why You May Want To Start a The Buttered Biscuit Franchise
The Buttered Biscuit menu ranges from traditional breakfasts like omelets and pancakes to more creative dishes like its Lila lemon-cakes. The Buttered Biscuit focuses on providing the most diverse breakfast options to its customers. With healthy breakfast options coupled with indulgent drinks and homemade spreads, The Buttered Biscuit balances home cooking with a modern flair.
The Buttered Biscuit may be a franchise great for those looking to enter the breakfast niche in their target region. Franchisees should strive to bring high-quality ingredients and a warm and friendly atmosphere to their franchise location and community.
Simplicity, flavor, and tradition are the staples of The Buttered Biscuit’s breakfast experience. If you're looking to bring tastiness and intrigue to your breakfast menu, The Buttered Biscuit may be a smart choice.
What Might Make a The Buttered Biscuit Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of The Buttered Biscuit team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.
The typical term of agreement with The Buttered Biscuit lasts for five years that are renewable if you meet the team’s qualifications.
How To Open a The Buttered Biscuit Franchise
As you decide if opening a The Buttered Biscuit franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Buttered Biscuit franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Buttered Biscuit franchising team questions.
If awarded a The Buttered Biscuit franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Buttered Biscuit brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their The Buttered Biscuit franchise location has opened.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to own and operate a The Buttered Biscuit franchise.
Company Overview
About The Buttered Biscuit
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
- Founded
- 2019
- Parent Company
- The Buttered Biscuit LLC
- Leadership
- Brian Thomas, Owner
- Corporate Address
-
214 Dry Mesa Dr.
Grand Junction, CO 81503
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Buttered Biscuit franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $114,250 - $183,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
