In 1960 in Portland, Oregon, Walt and Dorothy Elmer opened a restaurant built on Walt's buttermilk pancake recipe named Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe. Much to their surprise and satisfaction, the restaurant was an absolute success. The franchise still uses their original pancake recipe.

In 1982, Elmer’s Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe began to franchise. As a result, they expanded their menu to include lunch and dinner options. The company opened the Egg N' Joe portion of the restaurant in 2016.

Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe strives to serve customers great-tasting food in a family-friendly, warm environment. There are over one dozen franchises in select states throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe Franchise

The ideal franchisee for Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe has experience operating a restaurant. This requirement is especially true for the general manager and kitchen manager.

Prior restaurant experience aside, franchisees typically need to have good leadership skills, excellent time management skills, and solid organization skills. They should prepare to be involved in the day-to-day operation of their Elmer’s Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchise, as well. Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe is not something a franchisee can usually run from a distance or in a semi or fully-absentee-owner manner.

What Might Make an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe Franchise a Good Choice?

Through the Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe brand, franchisees can choose to open an Elmer's Restaurants or Egg N' Joes. Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while Egg N' Joes puts its focus solely on the breakfast and lunch crowd. In select markets, franchisees can choose to open a single-restaurant location. However, franchisees also have the option of opening more than one location.

Opening an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe Franchise

As you decide if opening an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Elmer's Restaurants franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Elmer's Restaurants franchising team questions.

Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchisees typically receive a great deal of support from the Elmer's Restaurants brand throughout the franchising process if awarded a franchise. In addition to pre-opening training, Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.