Family restaurants
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$712K - $3.2M
Units as of 2021
28 3% over 3 years
In 1960 in Portland, Oregon, Walt and Dorothy Elmer opened a restaurant built on Walt's buttermilk pancake recipe named Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe. Much to their surprise and satisfaction, the restaurant was an absolute success. The franchise still uses their original pancake recipe.

In 1982, Elmer’s Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe began to franchise. As a result, they expanded their menu to include lunch and dinner options. The company opened the Egg N' Joe portion of the restaurant in 2016.

Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe strives to serve customers great-tasting food in a family-friendly, warm environment. There are over one dozen franchises in select states throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe Franchise

The ideal franchisee for Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe has experience operating a restaurant. This requirement is especially true for the general manager and kitchen manager. 

Prior restaurant experience aside, franchisees typically need to have good leadership skills, excellent time management skills, and solid organization skills. They should prepare to be involved in the day-to-day operation of their Elmer’s Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchise, as well. Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe is not something a franchisee can usually run from a distance or in a semi or fully-absentee-owner manner. 

What Might Make an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe Franchise a Good Choice?

Through the Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe brand, franchisees can choose to open an Elmer's Restaurants or Egg N' Joes. Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while Egg N' Joes puts its focus solely on the breakfast and lunch crowd. In select markets, franchisees can choose to open a single-restaurant location. However, franchisees also have the option of opening more than one location.

Opening an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe Franchise

As you decide if opening an Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Elmer's Restaurants franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Elmer's Restaurants franchising team questions.

Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchisees typically receive a great deal of support from the Elmer's Restaurants brand throughout the franchising process if awarded a franchise. In addition to pre-opening training, Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N’ Joe franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N' Joe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1960
Parent Company
Elmer's Restaurants Inc.
Leadership
Jerry Scott, President
Corporate Address
8338 N.E. Alderwood Rd., #175
Portland, OR 97220
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
28 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N' Joe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$712,000 - $3,209,500
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000 - $2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000 - $800,000
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
201 hours
Classroom Training
43 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N' Joe? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

