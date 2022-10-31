New Products

Green Entrepreneur

Cadillac's $300,000 Electric Car Is Already Sold Out Until 2025

Jonathan Small

Living

Introducing Doomlings, the Endlessly Entertaining Card Game About the End of the World

An online smash, you can now pick up the ridiculously fun card game that Kickstarter fans funded in just 49 minutes.

StackCommerce

New Products

This Robot Vacuum and Mop Might Be the Coolest Robo-Cleaner You've Ever Seen

The Narwal Freo packs loads of features into one of the best standalone robot cleaners around.

StackCommerce

Business News

FDA Gives Safety Green Light to Lab-Grown Meat Startup

Upside Foods still requires additional approval from the Agriculture Department' to begin sales to consumers.

Steve Huff

Business News

The Fastest Growing Segement In the Car Market May Shock You

Despite inflation—or maybe because of it—electric vehicles have had a 66% increase in sales from last year.

Jonathan Small

Green Entrepreneur

This App Warns You An Earthquake Is Coming Before It Strikes

The Big One is coming. ShakeAlert, an earthquake early alert warning system from the U.S. Geological Survey, may save lives when it does.

Jonathan Small

Business News

A Vodka Company Now Makes Sustainable Fuel for Planes

The Brooklyn-based Air Company has invented a technology that uses carbon emissions to create alcohol and fuel.

Jonathan Small

Green Entrepreneur

People Keep Licking a Rare Toad in U.S. National Parks. The Reason Is a Real Trip.

The venom of the Colorado River Toad is a hot item in the Sonora Desert, but the National Park Service wants the love to stop.

Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

How to Outsource Product Development: A Complete Guide With Tips

Outsourcing your product development requires various considerations, including requirement analysis, selecting the suitable cooperation model, hiring an agency or freelancer and avoiding a few mistakes when hiring a contractor. Follow these tips and decide if outsourcing product development is the right fit for your company.

Asim Rais Siddiqui
Business News

Halloween Candy Wrappers Are Scaring Away Recycling Companies

Much of the waste caused by 600 million tons of candy produced every year ends up in landfills. Here's why.

Jonathan Small

