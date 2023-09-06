Mercedes Just Introduced a New Car With Better Range Than a Tesla The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class is scheduled to be on the road by 2025.

By Jonathan Small

Tesla better watch its back bumper.

Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled its new Concept CLA-Class EVs at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

With a rear-mounted motor, two-speed transmission, and 800-volt battery, the EV is estimated to have a range of 466 miles — roughly 120 miles more than any Tesla currently on the road.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz Media

Scheduled to drop in 2025

Mercedes-Benz will begin production of the luxury EV in 2024, according to Car and Driver. That means the car should be on sale sometime in 2025.

Aside from its stellar range per charge, the CLA boasts a number of other attention-grabbing features, including:

  • Rapid charging of up to 248 miles in 15 minutes
  • Low-energy LED lights
  • New Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) uses supercomputing and artificial intelligence that enable you to take Zoom calls from your car.
  • Sustainable materials such as CO₂-free steel and CO₂-reduced aluminum, sustainably produced and processed leather upholstery, a trim made from paper.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz Media
