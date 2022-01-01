Mark Ang

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-founder of GoBolt

Mark Ang co-founded Bolt Logistics out of the University of Toronto, where he obtained his Bachelor of Commerce. He was also selected to participate in the Creative Destruction Lab as part of the MBA program, an incubator/accelerator focused on scaling disruptive businesses.

https://gobolt.com/

Latest

Stewards of sustainable progress

Retailers' Powerful Role in a More Sustainable Last-Mile Delivery

Retailers hold a lot of power in healing our planet from the damage that's already been done and in preventing further harm - and they can make significant changes by prioritizing sustainable last-mile deliveries.

