Tesla is recalling nearly all 2 million of its vehicles in the U.S. following concerns about the Autopilot feature.

The recall was announced on Wednesday after a two-year investigation by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into about 1,000 autopilot-related crashes, per CNN.

Most Tesla model years 2012 through 2023 are impacted and will receive an over-the-air software update that will add additional alerts to keep drivers focused when Autosteer is engaged, according to a letter from the NHTSA.

NHTSA's two-year investigation found that "Tesla's unique design of its Autopilot system can provide inadequate driver engagement and usage controls that can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system."

The notifications will help drivers keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road. It will perform more routine checks on the drivers' attention level when approaching traffic controls and people can face suspension from Autosteer if the driver fails to demonstrate responsible driving.

The updates will begin being implemented on Tuesday.

In a statement, an NHTSA spokesperson told Fox Business: "Automated technology holds great promise for improving safety but only when it is deployed responsibly."

Tesla has not yet responded to the recall but did respond to a Washington Post story published on Sunday that reported eight Tesla accidents where the Autopilot feature should not have been engaged. On X, the company said the article contained "misstatements" and they are working to improve its "already best-in-class safety systems."