This story originally appeared on Environment + Energy Leader

Tesla, the major player in the electric car industry, is set to open up some of its charging stations to all US electric vehicles for the first time.

Under the new plan, at least 7,500 charging points from Tesla's Supercharger and Destination Charger networks will be made available to non-Tesla EVs by the end of 2024. This move has the potential to revolutionize the promotion of electric vehicle use, which is a significant component of President Joe Biden's objective to combat climate change, and opening it to the country's largest and most reliable charging network could be a game-changer.

"As President Biden said, the great American road trip will be electrified," said Mitch Landrieu, a White House aide who oversees implementation of the 2021 infrastructure law signed by Biden.

Related: Super Bowl Ad Shows Self-Driving Tesla Decapitating a Mannequin and Running Over Baby Strollers

New EV standards

The White House revealed a range of new initiatives on Wednesday, aimed at making EV charging networks more accessible and reliable for Americans, especially for those traveling long distances. These initiatives include introducing new standards that will ensure anyone can use a charging network, regardless of their vehicle or location.

Tesla, General Motors, Pilot, Hertz, EVgo, and several other companies have committed to increasing the number of public charging ports by thousands over the next two years. This expansion will be funded by private funds and federal spending from the infrastructure law, bringing the nation closer to achieving Biden's EV charging goals.

Tesla is set to install charging stations in public places such as hotels and restaurants, which will be accessible to all EV drivers using the Tesla app or website. Additionally, Tesla has plans to expand its network of Superchargers nationwide by 2030.

The implementation of standards will not only guarantee the effectiveness of the substantial investment in EV charging infrastructure but also foster the creation of high-paying employment opportunities, and ensure that the EV chargers receive quality maintenance through the enforcement of rigorous workforce standards such as the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP) and Registered Apprenticeships. As part of the White House Talent Pipeline Challenge, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) has already certified 20,000 electricians through the EVITP program.

Part of the new Infrastructure Bill

These measures will aid the US in fulfilling the ambitious targets of the Biden administration to tackle the climate emergency, including constructing a countrywide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers on American highways and ensuring that EVs make up at least 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030. Furthermore, they will foster an industrial strategy to advance the domestic electric vehicle and charging sector.

Apart from investing around $7 billion in EV battery components, crucial minerals, and materials, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $10 billion for sustainable transportation and $7.5 billion for EV charging.

Together with several other federal initiatives aimed at supporting domestic manufacturing and establishing a nationwide network of EV charging stations, these flagship programs are a substantial addition to the Inflation Reduction Act's backing of cutting-edge batteries, fresh and extended tax credits for EV purchases, and funding for the deployment of charging infrastructure.