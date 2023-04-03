Tesla Reports Record Deliveries for the First Quarter of 2023 Following Price Cuts

The electric vehicle manufacturer reported a nearly 36% increase in deliveries for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to Q1 2022.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Sjoerd van der Wal | Getty Images
Tesla Model 3 full electric car at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

Tesla had a turbulent 2022 between falling stock prices and lagging sales amid rising competition. However, the electric vehicle manufacturer reported a record number of deliveries in the first quarter of 2023.

In Q1 2023, Tesla produced over 440,000 vehicles and delivered over 422,000, marking a nearly 36% increase in deliveries from the same period the previous year.

The uptick in sales may be in part due to Tesla's price-cutting initiative that took place in January — the company slashed prices on the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles by nearly 6% and 20%, respectively. Just a week after Tesla announced the price cuts, interest surged for the company's Model Y vehicle.

Related: Tesla Cuts Prices In China And Other Asian Markets: Report

"These price cuts, as well as inventory on the ground, will win Tesla market share and help consumers overlook the brand's aging lineup," said Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell, per Insider, at the time. "Lower prices and immediate availability undeniably resonate with the American consumer."

And that buyer interest has proved to be more than just a Google search, as Model 3 and Model Y cars accounted for about 97% of the Q1 deliveries.

The official financial results for Tesla's first 2023 quarter will be posted after the market closes on April 19.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Elon Musk Tesla electric vehicles Tesla Stock

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Sam Silverman

By Amanda Breen

By Emily Rella

Leadership

5 Harvey Specter Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Baller

The fast-talking 'Suits' attorney has a lot to say about what it takes to succeed in business and life.

By Brad Klune

Business News

UFC and WWE Are Merging Into One Mega Combat Sport Company

World Wrestling Entertainment and UFC are coming together in a tag team business battle royale.

By Dan Bova