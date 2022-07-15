Green Entrepreneur

Signing out of account, Standby...
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
How to Start a Business with Only $1,000
$1,000 can take you far if you know how to spend it!
The Key Benefits of Using Shopify for Your Business
Ecommerce solutions such as Shopify make it easy for customers to engage with your online business.
The Lagging U.S. Battery Industry Just Got a $2.8 Billion Charge
A government awards 20 grants in 12 states to boost domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and grids.
The 5 Most Luxurious Electric Cars on the Market That Will Make You Want To Skip On Gas
If cost is no concern, these high-end electric-powered cars offer an emissions-free ticket to paradise.
111 Million Buildings in the U.S. Rely on Gas, but a 19th Century Mansion May Provide a Solution
The Glessner House in Chicago shows how geothermal energy is a promising but elusive way to provide emissions-free cooling and heating.
The World's Biggest Bony Fish Is Discovered: "A King of the Open Ocean"
The body of a 3-ton gigantic sunfish appeared off the coast of Portugal.
Man Makes Shocking Discovery at the Bottom of the Mississippi River Amid Extreme Drought
Record low water levels led to the discovery of a 1915 shipwreck.
Step-Counters for Cows? Yep, It's a Thing.
An Indian tech company has developed wearable technology called a mooOn to track cows' activity levels. But why?
The Second-Richest Man in the World Sold His Private Jet, Thanks to Twitter Users
Bernard Arnault, the CEO of Louis Vuitton, is renting planes instead.
Power Moves: This Dance Club Runs on the Body Heat of Partyers
In Glasgow, the SWG3 warehouse harnesses the energy of a bunch of sweaty bodies to keep the lights on and carbon emissions down.
Storms and Floods Are On the Rise. But There's a Solution Under Our Feet.
While weather systems are largely out of our control, there are things we can do to foster resilience – it begins with our soil.
This Solar-Powered Florida Town Was Built to Withstand Hurricanes. Did It Work?
Homes in Babcock Ranch are built on higher ground, protected by retention ponds, and powered by 650,000 solar panels.
Being Eco-Friendly Is Hard. Here, 6 Business Leaders Explain Their Most Effective Strategies.
You don't need to be a giant company to make a difference to the planet.
5 Green Franchises For Eco-Focused Entrepreneurs
These brands not only reduce their environmental impact, but they have also built businesses entirely centered on sustainability.