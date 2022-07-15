Green Entrepreneur

What Is Sustainable Entrepreneurship, and Why Does it Matter?

Tina Mulqueen

Tina Mulqueen

This 27-Year-Old Yale Alum Has a College Prep Company With a 100% Harvard Acceptance Rate. Here's How He Does It — and How Much It Costs.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers

Rajeev Goel

How Going Green Can Keep More Money In Your Pocket

Eric 'ERock' Christopher

What Is Sustainable Entrepreneurship, and Why Does it Matter?

Power Moves: This Dance Club Runs on the Body Heat of Partyers

In Glasgow, the SWG3 warehouse harnesses the energy of a bunch of sweaty bodies to keep the lights on and carbon emissions down.

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers

Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.

Rajeev Goel

The 5 Most Luxurious Electric Cars on the Market That Will Make You Want To Skip On Gas

Man Makes Shocking Discovery at the Bottom of the Mississippi River Amid Extreme Drought

The Second-Richest Man in the World Sold His Private Jet, Thanks to Twitter Users

Give Video Marketing a Try and Watch Your Business Grow

How to Start a Business with Only $1,000

$1,000 can take you far if you know how to spend it!

The Key Benefits of Using Shopify for Your Business

Ecommerce solutions such as Shopify make it easy for customers to engage with your online business.

The 5 Most Luxurious Electric Cars on the Market That Will Make You Want To Skip On Gas

'Alice,' the First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes Its First Flight

This Vietnamese EV Maker Is Pouring Billions Into the U.S. Market and Could Rival Tesla

Gabrielle Bienasz

The Lagging U.S. Battery Industry Just Got a $2.8 Billion Charge

A government awards 20 grants in 12 states to boost domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and grids.

The 5 Most Luxurious Electric Cars on the Market That Will Make You Want To Skip On Gas

If cost is no concern, these high-end electric-powered cars offer an emissions-free ticket to paradise.

111 Million Buildings in the U.S. Rely on Gas, but a 19th Century Mansion May Provide a Solution

The Glessner House in Chicago shows how geothermal energy is a promising but elusive way to provide emissions-free cooling and heating.

Audrey Henderson

The World's Biggest Bony Fish Is Discovered: "A King of the Open Ocean"

The body of a 3-ton gigantic sunfish appeared off the coast of Portugal.

Step-Counters for Cows? Yep, It's a Thing.

An Indian tech company has developed wearable technology called a mooOn to track cows' activity levels. But why?

The Second-Richest Man in the World Sold His Private Jet, Thanks to Twitter Users

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of Louis Vuitton, is renting planes instead.

Power Moves: This Dance Club Runs on the Body Heat of Partyers

In Glasgow, the SWG3 warehouse harnesses the energy of a bunch of sweaty bodies to keep the lights on and carbon emissions down.

Storms and Floods Are On the Rise. But There's a Solution Under Our Feet.

While weather systems are largely out of our control, there are things we can do to foster resilience – it begins with our soil.

This Solar-Powered Florida Town Was Built to Withstand Hurricanes. Did It Work?

Homes in Babcock Ranch are built on higher ground, protected by retention ponds, and powered by 650,000 solar panels.

5 Green Franchises For Eco-Focused Entrepreneurs

These brands not only reduce their environmental impact, but they have also built businesses entirely centered on sustainability.

Madeline Garfinkle