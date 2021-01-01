Christine Wetzler

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President and Founder of Pietryla PR & Marketing

Christine Wetzler is a PR and marketing strategist who knows how to generate consistent, widespread media coverage as well as offer strategic digital insights to business owners. She knows how to accurately integrate public relations, social media and digital marketing to achieve desired outcomes.

Marketing

How New or Emerging Brands Can Get Big Holiday Shopping Coverage

As the holiday season approaches, there are many tips and tricks brands can adopt to gain greater media exposure.

