Business Ideas

Marketing

3 Ways to Make Your Funding Pitches Shine

Zach Cutler

More from Business Ideas

Business News

'Follow Your Nose': The Hot New Christmas Gift Is a Massive Fruit Loop

Just in time for the holidays, art collective MSCHF drops their latest product — a single, 930-calorie Fruit Loop. Kellogg's isn't pleased.

Jonathan Small

Business Plans

The Truth Behind The Holiday Slowdown and How to Avoid It

It's the most wonderful time of the year… when everyone slows down and stops replying to your emails. Want to know the truth about the Christmas slowdown? It's just another collective agreement!

Daniel Mangena

Thought Leaders

5 Ways Retailers Can Win In a Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic shook brand loyalty, shopping habits and purchasing behaviors, but bright spots remain for retailers.

Ana Wight

Business Ideas

6 Ways to Support LGBTQIA+ Employees' Mental Health as a Business Leader

Mental health is an essential issue for all employees. Still, it can be especially challenging for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to get their mental health needs met, especially as they are often targeted by violence and discrimination.

Chuck H. Shelton

Money & Finance

Making Memes Online Can Make You Easy Money. Here's How

Memes seem to be the currency of our generation, but did you know you can also make currency by creating viral memes?

Denis Litvinov

For Subscribers

3 Ways You Can Pivot Your Business to Accelerate Your Growth

Here are a few recommendations on learning when to change trajectory and leverage your pivot into a world of potential abundance, not scarcity.

Drew McLellan

Growing a Business

This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023

Miriam Schulman, artist, author and founder of The Inspiration Place, wants to show you how to make a living off your creativity — because she's done it.

Amanda Breen

Growing a Business

6 Reasons Your Small Business Is Struggling (and How to Fix Them)

If your small business is struggling, there are a few likely culprits. Perhaps you're not marketing effectively, you're not pricing your products or services correctly or you're not providing excellent customer service. Whatever the reason, read on to turn things around.

Murali Nethi

Starting a Business

How to Find a Business Idea That's Actually Worth Pursuing

There are many great business ideas out there, but how do you find the right one for you?

Andres Tovar

