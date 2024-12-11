Vernon Simms just needed something to fill his time. Now, he's making thousands a month — and sharing his strategy with others.

How many hours have you spent mindlessly shopping sales online, filling up your cart with items that you don't really need… but you're saving money if it's a sale, right?! Well, what if you could actually make money on your sale-snooping — instead of losing it? That's exactly what Vernon Simms has spent years figuring out how to do, and he's sharing his playbook here.

It started all the way back when Simms was in high school in Virginia, working at the shoe chain Finish Line in the mall. "I would use my employee discount to get, you know, shoes, basketball, jerseys, hats, and I would sell them on eBay," he says. Then I would use that money to go to the movies or buy clothes, just so I didn't have to get money from my parents."

