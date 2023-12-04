I've Sold Millions of Records and Ideas to the Biggest Artists and Executives In the World. Here's the No. 1 Mistake People Make When Pitching a Product or Idea. You might be missing the most important part of persuasion.
Key Takeaways
- Products fulfill emotional needs — understand and cater to those feelings for successful pitches.
- The secret to creating lasting connections and achieve business goals.
It starts with understanding that you are not selling a product or a service. You are selling a feeling.
Most people don't realize the underlying reason why they buy the products that they do. Meanwhile, most sellers don't recognize what they are selling.
- Clothes make you feel confident.
- A Lamborghini makes you feel successful.
- An alarm system makes you feel safe.
- Makeup makes you feel beautiful.