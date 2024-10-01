Whether you're passionate about technology, creativity, wellness or something completely different — there's a side hustle for you.

More than one in three U.S. adults earn money from a side gig, according to a Bankrate survey, and the reasons are pretty straightforward. In a struggling economy, side hustles are a smart way to diversify income. Some have found that they can even make money from their hobbies.

How can your side hustle make you money in a crowded market? Rather than focusing on well-known options like freelance writing or ridesharing, you might try something more obscure. Here are 14 side hustles you'll want to check out this year.

