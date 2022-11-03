Latest News

Signing out of account, Standby...
Going Fast Is About to Get More Expensive for Some Mercedes-Benz Drivers
The automaker will begin charging drivers of its electric cars a yearly subscription fee to accelerate faster.
Human Composting: An Intriguing New Alternative to Burial
This environmentally-friendly form of interment is now legal in five states.
FDA Gives Safety Green Light to Lab-Grown Meat Startup
Upside Foods still requires additional approval from the Agriculture Department' to begin sales to consumers.
The Fastest Growing Segement In the Car Market May Shock You
Despite inflation—or maybe because of it—electric vehicles have had a 66% increase in sales from last year.
This Is How South Dakota Gets Most of Its Energy
The state produces twice as much electricity as it uses, exporting the rest to nearby states.
How New Yorkers Earn $90 in 3 Minutes and Help the Environment With This Tattling Side Hustle
One man said he earned $64,000 a year with this trick.
6 Ways to Get Federal Funding for Your Sustainable Business
Whether you want to go solar, electrify your company vehicles, or make building more efficient, new government money can help companies take part in the green revolution.
Michael Bloomberg Wants to Wean the World from Coal by 2040
In a major announcement, the billionaire former New York City mayor unveiled a plan to close down most coal plants in developing countries.
An Underwater Property in Florida Is Going for $43 Million. The Developer Calls It a 'Unicorn.'
The pristine parcel sits along, er, below the coveted Intercoastal Waterway in Boca Raton.