Latest News

Tesla Investors Complain That Elon Musk Is Spending Too Much Time on Twitter — On Twitter

Jonathan Small

Going Fast Is About to Get More Expensive for Some Mercedes-Benz Drivers

The automaker will begin charging drivers of its electric cars a yearly subscription fee to accelerate faster.

Madeline Garfinkle
Human Composting: An Intriguing New Alternative to Burial

This environmentally-friendly form of interment is now legal in five states.

Steve Huff

FDA Gives Safety Green Light to Lab-Grown Meat Startup

Upside Foods still requires additional approval from the Agriculture Department' to begin sales to consumers.

Steve Huff

The Fastest Growing Segement In the Car Market May Shock You

Despite inflation—or maybe because of it—electric vehicles have had a 66% increase in sales from last year.

Jonathan Small

This Is How South Dakota Gets Most of Its Energy

The state produces twice as much electricity as it uses, exporting the rest to nearby states.

Joshua Haiar

Sam Silverman

6 Ways to Get Federal Funding for Your Sustainable Business

Whether you want to go solar, electrify your company vehicles, or make building more efficient, new government money can help companies take part in the green revolution.

John Boitnott

Michael Bloomberg Wants to Wean the World from Coal by 2040

In a major announcement, the billionaire former New York City mayor unveiled a plan to close down most coal plants in developing countries.

Jonathan Small

An Underwater Property in Florida Is Going for $43 Million. The Developer Calls It a 'Unicorn.'

The pristine parcel sits along, er, below the coveted Intercoastal Waterway in Boca Raton.

Jonathan Small

