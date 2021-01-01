Deanna Ritchie

More From Deanna Ritchie

12 Stress Busters to Put You at Ease
Productivity

12 Stress Busters to Put You at Ease

Congratulations America. We’re the most stressed nation in the world. In fact, 55% of adults in the U.S. reported that they experienced stress during “a lot of the day” — compared to 35% globally. And, stress has become even more overwhelming in the midst of COVD-19. To be fair, stress is inevitable. While eating healthy, […] The post 12 Stress Busters to Put You at Ease appeared first on Calendar.
9 min read
Want to be Extraordinary? Improve Your Self-Management
Productivity

Want to be Extraordinary? Improve Your Self-Management

If you want to take back control of the trajectory of your life, you’ll want to improve your self-management. What’s that? You’re not familiar with self-management? While, this consists of skills that guide us in making decisions, how we react, and control our thoughts and feelings. Self-management also keeps us accountable in that we know […] The post Want to be Extraordinary? Improve Your Self-Management appeared first on Calendar.
8 min read