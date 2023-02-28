Kevin O'Leary Says Here's Where to Put Your Money Right Now: 'Go Where People Hate It'

The "Shark Tank" star says the energy sector is "looking golden" when it comes to the latest investment trends.

learn more about Sam Silverman

By Sam Silverman

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kevin O'Leary is advising entrepreneurs to put their money into energy to add more green to their pockets.

During an appearance on Fox's "Kudlow," the "Shark Tank" star said energy is the most profitable sector in the American economy at the moment.

"I love energy. Everybody hates energy. If you didn't own energy in the last 18 months, you miss the market. Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot."

The energy sector has seen major growth in recent years from its lowest growth margin of 21.84% in 2018 to its peak of 83.3% in 2020, according to data reported by CSI Market. However, its been consistent in recent quarters at around a 50% gross margin throughout 2022. Still, that doesn't mean the energy sector is at a plateau.

"I do not hate oil and gas. The cash flow, the distributions and health care. Wow. That sector is looking golden right now," he added while speaking on Fox.

With such lucrative margins, O'Leary says he is "optimistic" about the U.S. economy.

RELATED: 'It's Incredible...I Can't Believe I'm Holding It': Kevin O'Leary Cries in New Instagram Video

The coal mining industry had an 87.6% gross margin in quarter four with a 101.54% return on investment. Meanwhile, renewable energy sources were only up by 28.34%. Furthermore, Reuters reported that four of the five largest global oil companies had a combined $50 billion in net income back in October.

O'Leary also said that the oil and gas industry is particularly lucrative – oil and gas production was up by 73.06% in quarter 4 with a 36.32% return on investment, while oil and gas integrated operations were up by 46.86% with a 32.48% return on investment.

RELATED: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Bites Back at Critics of His Controversial Tweet. 'If You Don't Get It, You Don't Fit the Entrepreneurial Mold.'

O'Leary's remarks come after he garnered criticism for a tweet suggesting entrepreneurs must sacrifice their families to reach success. Additionally, he's been criticized in recent months for endorsing Sam Bankman-Fried's flopped FTX crypto exchange that allegedly misappropriate millions of client funds with SBF facing several criminal charges against him.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Related Topics

Investing Shark Tank News and Trends Energy Oil Business News Investments Kevin O Leary Renewable Energy kevin o'leary

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all

By Jamie Killin

Business News

LastPass Hackers Breach Company's Password Vault. Is Your Data At Risk?

Further investigation into the first LastPass hacking incident, which occurred in 2022, revealed that the hackers obtained access to corporate files.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Money & Finance

NFTs Are Finally on TV — Here's What to Expect

Digital assets are here to stay. Here's one major way they can reach a global audience.

By Jonny Caplan

Social Media

6 Social Media Content Strategies That Will Transform You From An Unknown to a Trusted Authority

Establishing yourself as an expert on social media can be daunting, but it is possible with the right content strategy and dedication.

By Erica McMillan

Business News

Elon Musk Is the Richest Man In the World — Again

After a brief stint at number 2, the billionaire retakes the top spot, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Elon Musk Is Reportedly Recruiting a Team to Build a Less 'Woke' ChatGPT Rival

The billionaire has said AI is "one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization."

By Amanda Breen