Mr. Wonderful is in love with a watch, and he doesn't care who knows it.

This week, "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary posted a video on his Instagram account showing him overcome with emotion, wiping tears away from his eyes.

What made Mr. Wonderful so verklempt?

A watch. A really expensive one.

"It's incredible...I can't believe I'm holding it," he says in his best serial-killer-looking-at-the-dude-chained-up-in-his-basement voice. "The only one in the world..."

Were those actual tears Kevin wiped away or was this a terrible audition for One Life to Live? We'll never know. We're usually not here to judge. But it's Friday, so we're judging.

So this wasn't some private moment we were made privy to. O'Leary had a camera guy on hand (you can see him in the reflection — and he's somehow not laughing his a-- off.) And, importantly, he posted this ridiculous video for all of the Insta-verse to see.

In the caption, O'Leary writes that the watch is "1 of 1 AP Royal Oak Openworked." A quick check of Audemars Piguet's website reveals a not-one-of-a-kind Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked selling for $74,100. So God (and Mr. Wonderful) only know the price tag on this one.

Is that a bit much for an item that does the same thing as a $30 Casio? Yes. And, of course, they don't look the same. (The Casio is way nicer, and it has a built-in calculator.)

But even if the watch costs $1,000,000, the guy supposedly has a net worth of $400 million, so he can more than afford it. And shouldn't people be allowed to get emotional about what they love? Full transparency: I broke into tears the first time I took a bite of a slice of Pepe's Pizza in New Haven. That pepperoni grease was like angel tears dribbling down my face.

So what's my point? Let your freak flag fly, Kevin. Go ahead and post your crying-over-a-watch videos and enjoy life. I'll just sit here and quietly judge myself for letting this video tick me off. (And for that terrible watch pun.)

Happy Friday!

