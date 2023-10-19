Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Tuesday, Amazon.com revealed that it currently operates 10,000 Rivian electric delivery vehicles across the United States and Europe. This information was disclosed during a recent business presentation. The company aims to have a total of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road globally by 2030, making its fleet one of the largest and most eco-friendly in the world. This move aligns with Amazon's commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices in the e-commerce industry. The development comes from Amazon's collaboration with electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian, to incorporate at least 100,000 electric delivery vans into their fleet by 2030. As of July this year, Amazon reported deploying over 5,000 vehicles.

Amazon has committed to fight climate change and reduce its carbon footprint

This initiative aligns with Amazon's commitment to fighting climate change and reducing its carbon footprint as part of its ambitious Climate Pledge. The transition to electric delivery vans showcases the company's dedication to sustainability and highlights the electric vehicle market's continued growth and potential. Rivian, also known for manufacturing the R1T pick-up trucks and R1S sport utility vehicles, raised its production target for the entire year of 2023 to 52,000 vehicles in August.

This ambitious increase in production aims to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and further establish Rivian's presence in the automotive market. As a result, the company is making significant investments in expanding its production facilities and workforce to support its long-term vision of sustainable transportation.

Amazon, which holds a stake in Rivian, has accomplished an impressive 260 million deliveries using the electric vans, according to a report from Reuters. The successful deployment of Rivian's electric vans has demonstrated the possibilities for reducing the carbon footprint in the delivery sector and reinforced the e-commerce giant's commitment to sustainability. As Amazon continues to innovate in environmentally friendly practices, further investment in electric vehicles is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the company's ambitious goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Besides its partnership with Rivian, the Seattle-based retail behemoth is joining forces with Volvo to incorporate heavy-duty electric trucks into its middle-mile delivery fleet. These electric trucks will serve as a sustainable transportation option, reducing Amazon's carbon footprint and aligning with the company's commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040. The collaboration with Volvo signifies a significant shift in the logistics industry, as companies increasingly prioritize environmentally friendly solutions to meet growing customer demand and adhere to stricter emissions regulations.