Amazon Slashes Dozens of In-House Brands. Did Your Favorite Line Get Cut? Amazon is trimming in-house brands in its private-label business, including going from 30 to three clothing labels.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon slashes in-house brands amid antitrust probes.
  • It aims to boost profitability, focusing on value-driven essentials and shedding non-performers.

Amazon is significantly reducing its number of in-house brands amid antitrust concerns and a slowdown in revenue growth, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

Over the past year, the company has decided to eliminate 27 out of 30 clothing brands alone, including private labels such as Lark & Ro, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads. As the brands phase out, only Amazon Essentials, Amazon Collection and Amazon Aware will remain in the clothing sector.

Amazon is also discontinuing private-label furniture brands like Rivet and Stone & Beam.

"We always make decisions based on what our customers want, and we've learned that customers seek out our biggest brands — like Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials — for great value with high-quality products at great price points," Matt Taddy, vice president of Amazon Private Brands, told Entrepreneur.

Taddy added that the company is getting rid of products that "aren't resonating with customers," and looking "for other opportunities to better meet their needs."

Related: How Amazon Got Americans to Spend $12.7 Billion in 2 Days Without Lifting a Finger

The reduction of in-house brands aligns with Amazon's broader efforts to cut costs, particularly in response to the economic impact of the pandemic. Amazon's private-label sector had 243,000 products across 45 brands at the end of 2020, a number that has now been reduced to less than 20 private-label brands overall, according to the WSJ.

The changes come after Amazon was criticized for using data from its platform to develop products that competed with third-party sellers in a 2020 WSJ investigation, which resulted in then-CEO Jeff Bezos testifying before a Congressional antitrust committee. As a result, Amazon's practice of giving its own brands preferential treatment in search results has been curtailed, impacting its visibility and sales, people familiar with the matter told the outlet.

Amazon has also been accused of selling products similar to those of other brands. In 2018, Williams-Sonoma sued Amazon for allegedly copying its designs; the suit was settled in 2020 for an undisclosed amount.

Related: Own a Small Business? A New Amazon Program Could Help You Make an Additional $27,000 a Year.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Ecommerce Amazon News and Trends Amazon Prime

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

10 AI Tools That You Should Be Using In Your Business This Year

Here are 10 AI tools that you can be using today to help increase productivity and hopefully profits.

By Gene Marks
Business News

A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Tens of Thousands: 'Paid More Than My Full-Time Job'

Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

A United Airlines Passenger Was Overjoyed to be Upgraded to First Class — Then He Was Threatened to Be Put on a No-Fly List.

A traveler's journey went from serendipitous to unsettling when he requested a manicotti for the second leg of his trip, which was in economy seating.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

I've Served Small Businesses for More Than 10 Years — Here Are 3 Investments to Consider That Will Help You Succeed

Here are key areas of investment to help entrepreneurs transform their business operations and catapult their business growth.

By Rich Rao
Business News

Tech-Savvy Thieves Are Using Bluetooth to Steal Pricey Devices from Cars in New Burglary Trend

Thieves employ Bluetooth scanners to gauge signal strength and identify target vehicles with high-value electronics.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner