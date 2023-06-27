Own a Small Business? A New Amazon Program Could Help You Make an Additional $27,000 a Year. The program officially started on Monday and could be a boon for small businesses.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Jeramey Lende | Shutterstock
Small businesses can make up to $27,000 in additional income by partnering with Amazon Hub Delivery.

On Monday, Amazon launched a program that will pay small businesses — from florists to autobody shops — to help make deliveries, Axios first reported.

Through Amazon Hub Delivery, the company will drop off packages to small businesses, which will then deliver them to local customers' doorsteps and get paid per package. Amazon says that small businesses can make up to $27,000 per year by opting into the system.

To jumpstart the program, Amazon is recruiting 2,500 small businesses in 23 states including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota and Washington.

Related: Amazon Is Now Charging a Fee For Some UPS Store Returns

The aim is to have local businesses complete the "last mile" of the delivery process. Hub partners would typically make 30 deliveries per day, seven days a week (except major holidays), per Axios.

Amazon hopes the program will help "create opportunities for delivery partners interested in growing a business ... and supplementing their income," Beryl Tomay, vice president of Amazon Last Mile Delivery and Technology, told the outlet.

Small businesses that join the program don't need to have delivery experience or sign a long-term contract, and Amazon says that Hub partners will get weekly direct deposits for their completed deliveries.

The areas where Amazon is recruiting small businesses range from big cities like New York and Los Angeles to smaller cities and rural areas such as West Fargo, North Dakota and North Perkin, Illinois.

Related: Amazon Driver Donates $10,000 to Charity After Being One of the Most 'Thanked' Drivers

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Amazon News and Trends Small Businesses Amazon Prime

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Career

The 12 Best Jobs for Retirees and Seniors

Whether you need to make a bit of extra money or are bored in retirement, discover the best jobs for retirees and seniors in this guide.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Social Media

How This Founder Got More Than 10,000 Instagram Followers in Less Than a Month

Nathan Chan, the CEO and publisher of Foundr, shares social media growth strategies and tactics in this excerpt from the new book 'The Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business.'

By Kim Walsh Phillips
Business News

Chicago Billionaire Dies in Race Car Crash On His Birthday

Jim Crown was killed in an accident at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado.

By Jonathan Small
Money & Finance

Retired? Here Are 17 No-Cost Ways to Make Money on the Side.

Just because you're retired doesn't mean your work life is over.

By Carolyn Sun