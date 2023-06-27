The program officially started on Monday and could be a boon for small businesses.

On Monday, Amazon launched a program that will pay small businesses — from florists to autobody shops — to help make deliveries, Axios first reported.

Through Amazon Hub Delivery, the company will drop off packages to small businesses, which will then deliver them to local customers' doorsteps and get paid per package. Amazon says that small businesses can make up to $27,000 per year by opting into the system.

To jumpstart the program, Amazon is recruiting 2,500 small businesses in 23 states including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota and Washington.

The aim is to have local businesses complete the "last mile" of the delivery process. Hub partners would typically make 30 deliveries per day, seven days a week (except major holidays), per Axios.

Amazon hopes the program will help "create opportunities for delivery partners interested in growing a business ... and supplementing their income," Beryl Tomay, vice president of Amazon Last Mile Delivery and Technology, told the outlet.

Small businesses that join the program don't need to have delivery experience or sign a long-term contract, and Amazon says that Hub partners will get weekly direct deposits for their completed deliveries.

The areas where Amazon is recruiting small businesses range from big cities like New York and Los Angeles to smaller cities and rural areas such as West Fargo, North Dakota and North Perkin, Illinois.

