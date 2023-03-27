Greylon Anthony was one of the most popular drivers in Amazon's 'Alexa, Thank My Driver' Program.

The best thing about a program that pays it forward is when the recipient of that program pays it forward again.

Such was the case for one of the top five winners of Amazon's "Alexa, Thank My Driver" initiative, which provided $5 to each Amazon delivery driver when customers chose to say "thank you," via Alexa-enabled Amazon devices.

Greylon Anthony, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based delivery driver received $10,000 on behalf of Amazon for being one of the top five employees nominated in the program.

Instead of pocketing the cash, Anthony donated his check to the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital to help the hospital purchase essential supplies and continue the necessary care for its pediatric patients.

According to Amazon, over eight million "thank yous" were launched through the program that rolled out last December.

"As of December 8, we have received more than 1 Million 'thank yous' concluding the promotion offering $5 per 'thank you' to eligible drivers," the company said at the end of last year. "We are excited for this new opportunity to thank these everyday heroes and giving our customers the ability to help us do it."

Upon the rollout of the program, Amazon said it would give the five drivers who got the most thank-you's $10,000.

The company ran out of funds originally allocated toward drivers' tips in just one short day.

Though thanking drivers will no longer donate financial compensation to the drivers nominated, drivers who have been selected will receive a note of thanks and appreciation on behalf of the customer from the company.

