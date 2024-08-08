Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We use the Internet of Things (IoT) in almost every aspect of our lives, with smart technology factoring increasingly into how we live and communicate. This is even more true in the renewable energy industry, where we're seeing rapid changes in how technology is used. Better energy systems and smart grids provide more people with access to sustainable energy, changing how and where they power homes, cars and devices.

In this space, I'll talk about nine smart technologies changing renewable energy today. I'll also delve into their benefits and how they change the way we think about renewable energy.

1. Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data

AI helps with grid management by using predictive maintenance for real-time decisions. AI can help predict power consumption while finding ways to distribute it better, improving overall efficiency. It can also analyze large amounts of data to optimize energy production and consumption, reducing waste and costs while empowering customers.

Related: These Insights From Top Companies Can Help Your Firm With AI

2. Distributed energy storage systems (DESS)

DESS solutions include batteries that store surplus energy, ensuring a reliable supply even when production is intermittent. Technologies like lithium-ion and flow batteries help stabilize the grid and provide backup power, enhancing the performance of renewable energy systems.

3. Smart grids

Advanced electrical grids use digital communication technology to detect local changes in electricity use. They manage different energy sources reliably, rerouting power during peak times while equally supporting decentralized production. Smart grids enable efficient energy distribution, improve overall grid stability and help provide more consumers with access to reliable renewable energy.

Related: Power to the People: How Energy Works on the Blockchain and Why Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention

4. Green hydrogen

Green hydrogen acts not only as a storage medium but also as an efficient energy carrier. Leveraging renewable energy sources, this sustainable fuel option plays a pivotal role in storing surplus energy and offering a cleaner alternative. With its growing applications and advancements, green hydrogen is paving the way toward a more diverse, dynamic and environmentally friendly energy ecosystem.

5. Virtual power plants (VPP)

Virtual power plants are innovative solutions that enable the integration of various renewable energy sources, like solar panels and wind turbines, to function collectively as a single power plant. By facilitating this integration, VPPs play a crucial role in enhancing grid stability, optimizing energy distribution and fostering sustainable energy practices. This not only promotes a low-carbon economy, but also supports the implementation of effective climate mitigation strategies, ultimately benefiting communities and the environment as a whole.

6. Smart inverters

Smart inverters convert solar panels' DC output into AC electricity, managing energy flow between the grid and the renewable source. They are equipped with advanced monitoring capabilities, allowing for real-time adjustments to maximize energy production and grid stability. By enhancing the reliability and efficiency of solar power systems, smart inverters optimize energy conversion and distribution.

Related: This CleanTech IoT startup is developing smart power solutions

7. Advanced photovoltaics

Technological innovations in photovoltaics (PV) increase efficiency and reduce the impact on land use, minimizing environmental footprint. New developments like thin-film cells and perovskite materials continue to help meet growing energy demands in urbanizing areas.

8. Automated solar panel cleaning

Technologies like Electrodynamic Screens (EDS) automatically remove dust from solar panels without using water, maintaining their efficiency while conserving water resources. Automated cleaning systems ensure that solar panels operate at peak performance with minimal maintenance.

9. Cloud-based energy management platforms

Energywell's Proton is a cloud-based energy management platform providing an end-to-end solution for energy retailers and other stakeholders. Proton analyzes meter data and renewable energy consumption in real-time, streamlining operations, emphasizing customer experience and focusing on sustainability, allowing providers to engage customers effectively and support scalable growth.

Smart technology and its impact on renewable energy

Smart technology is revolutionizing the renewable energy sector by enhancing the efficiency and stability of energy systems. With tools such as AI, we can monitor and manage energy production and consumption in real time, ensuring smooth operations.

This technology provides consumers with detailed insights into their energy usage, making it easier for them to control consumption. Increased transparency builds trust and encourages more people to adopt renewable energy solutions. The development of smart technologies is playing a crucial role in our global shift towards sustainable energy, making it more accessible and dependable.

Combining renewable energy and smart technology is reshaping how power is generated and used. The advancements in this area help promote energy efficiency, reliability and user-friendliness. This integration is helping enhance current systems and drive innovation throughout the entire industry.

With the incorporation of advanced IoT technologies like AI, smart grids and energy storage solutions, we are laying the groundwork for a sustainable future that is resilient against challenges like climate change. This evolution is vital for ensuring a clean, reliable energy supply for future generations while creating a smarter, more adaptable energy ecosystem that benefits us all.