Jarrett Preston

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Idoneus, a leading blockchain-based asset trading platform.

Jarrett Preston is CEO of Idoneus, a leading blockchain-based asset trading platform, author of upcoming book, “Billions Under Pressure: The Art and Science of Creating, Exchanging and Protecting Value”, philanthropist, and retired veteran of the US Marine Corps.

Latest

Money & Finance

How Facing Rejection Can Create Multi-Generational Wealth

Leverage commitment in the face of rejection to create a new financial blueprint for your future.

More Authors You Might Like