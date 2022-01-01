Signing out of account, Standby...
Peter J. Burns III
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO
Peter J. Burns III, a successful serial entrepreneur, has started or helped start over 200 businesses over the last 40 years. Most recently, he started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure funding and Millennial Queenmaker, a company that helps young women become successful entrepreneurs.
Follow Peter J. Burns III on Social
Latest
The Strategy That Trumps Preparation When It Comes to Being a Successful Entrepreneur
Here's how you can make the most of your entrepreneurial opportunities.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jordan Glazier
Founder and CEO of Wildfire Systems
-
Blake Hutchison
CEO @ Flippa - #1 Marketplace to Buy & Sell Online Businesses
-
Chris Porteous
High Performance Growth Marketer
-
Nika White
President & CEO
-
Anthony Cavaluzzi
CEO at Profit Management Solutions, LLC
-
Anne Rush
Founder & CEO
-
Adam Petrilli
CEO & Founder, NetReputation.com
-
Ben Goldstein
VP of Marketing at Nutshell