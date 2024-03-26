McDonald's Will Soon Offer Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Restaurants Nationwide Breakfast at the fast-food giant is getting much sweeter.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
Photo by Tim Boyle | Getty Images
Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts are seen during the production process March 15, 2002 at a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop in Rosemont, IL.

Breakfast at McDonald's is about to get a whole lot sweeter.

On Monday, the fast food chain announced that it would be partnering with Krispy Kreme, making three types of Krispy Kreme doughnuts available at certain McDonald's locations later this year and nationwide by the end of 2026.

Customers will be able to indulge in the famed original glazed flavor, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and cream-filled flavors when the doughnuts officially roll out.

"By making Kreme Krispy accessible to fans nationwide through this partnership, we expect to more than double our points of access by the end of 2026," said Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth in a company release. "The partnership accelerates the development of our existing Delivered Fresh Daily channel, creating operating leverage through distribution density and production utilization."

The partnership was originally tested in roughly 160 restaurants in the Lexington and Louisville Kentucky areas in the pilot run. Charlesworth said that demand for the donuts during this period "exceeded" expectations from both McDonald's and Krispy Kreme.

Customers will be able to buy one singular doughnut or a pack of six after they are "delivered fresh" to McDonald's restaurants in the morning. The sweet circles will be able to be purchased throughout the day until they are sold out.

Krispy Kreme will also be giving away one free original glazed doughnut to guests who visit their local Krispy Kreme shop today (March 26) between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time.

The partnership comes during a pivotal time for McDonald's, which saw weakened business in Q4 of 2023, with U.S. sales rising 4.3% quarterly as compared to a 4.4% estimated increase.

"I think what you're going to see as you head into 2024 is probably more attention to what I would describe as affordability," said McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski during a Q4 2023 earnings call.

McDonald's was up just over 1.7% annually as of Tuesday afternoon, while Krispy Kreme skyrocketed over 28% in just a 24-hour period following the announcement of the partnership.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

