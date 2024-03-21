'Absolutely Brilliant Marketing': Dunkin's Latest Marketing Stunt Praised as 'Culturally Relevant' by Gen Z "Short King Spring" officially kicked off on March 19.

By Emily Rella

Short King Spring is upon us and it looks like Dunkin' is cashing in on the reason for the season.

For background, "short king" has become a term of endearment for men — usually under 5'9 — whose "his lack of height has nothing to do with his perception of his own self-worth," according to Urban Dictionary.

In a play on the term, Dunkin' announced on Tuesday that a small, iced regular coffee will be renamed "The Short King" on the Dunkin' App through March 26 to celebrate the beginning of Spring. In Massachusetts, where Dunkin is headquartered, spring can also be a very short season.

"This honorary name will only be available for a limited time through March 26, so make sure to grab a small iced coffee for yourself... or the short king in your life," the company said in a release.

The new ad campaign caused quite a stir on social media, especially on X where many found the concept "genius" and "hysterical."

Dunkin' also promoted the temporary menu swap on its social channels, including Instagram, where the chain created a mini-animation that shows the small coffee being crowned by two larger-sized beverages, officially becoming the king.

The lead of the "Short King" campaign, Director of Brand Engagement at Dunkin' Kemma Kefalas, touted the success of the concept on LinkedIn, noting that the idea was to take a term that was deeply rooted in Gen Z culture and bring it to the mainstream — and the company's wider customer base.

"There's never a dull moment working for a brand that empowers us to put culture at the forefront…where all the short kings can see," she wrote.

This isn't the first time this year that Dunkin' has taken an out-of-the-box approach to its marketing techniques.

During Super Bowl LVIII, the chain debuted a 60-second commercial — its second ever — with famed Dunkin' fan, Oscar winner Ben Affleck alongside an A-list cast of "DunKings" that included fellow Boston-native Matt Damon, rappers Jack Harlow and Fat Joe, NFL legend and former New England Patriot Tom Brady, and Affleck's wife, actor and singer Jennifer Lopez.

The YouTube video of the clip has since garnered 4.7 million views.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

