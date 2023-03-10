Aroma Joe's
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$296K - $1M
Units as of 2022
93 38.8% over 3 years
Aroma Joe's Coffee started in 2000 when four cousins from Maine came up with the idea that good coffee needed to be served in a friendly environment. However, while coffee was Aroma Joe's Coffee original offer, it has since stepped up its beverage game by offering various options, including specialty espressos and energy drinks. 

Aroma Joe's Coffee may stand out from other coffee shops because it uses high-quality ingredients to match each client's taste and preferences. With this visionary but straightforward standard, the shop's appeal reaches far and wide.

Since it started franchising in 2013, Aroma Joe's Coffee has opened over 70 stores across the United States with plans to expand further. Looking for new franchisees to spread its philosophy, the ideal Aroma Joe’s Coffee franchisee is passionate about making high-quality drinks and giving back to their community.

Why You May Want to Start an Aroma Joe's Coffee Franchise

Aroma Joe's Coffee may separate itself from the competition due to its goal of upholding the highest standards, one cup at a time. Franchisees joining the Aroma Joe's Coffee team will be part of a brand dedicated to offering customers the best with each visit.

Some of Aroma Joe's Coffee’s most exciting offers include the RUSH energy drink, Italian sodas, and iced teas. With Aroma Joe's Coffee’s drive-thru model and typical store size ranging between 650 and 1,200 square feet, you may be able to reduce your footprint while maximizing your location's growth. Ultimately, the goal of Aroma Joe's Coffee is for each of its franchises to help make everyone in their community feel loved, valued, and cherished.

What Might Make an Aroma Joe's Coffee Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Aroma Joe's Coffee team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Aroma Joe's Coffee has relationships with third-party sources that can cover both startup and equipment costs if you meet their relevant requirements for new franchisees.

How To Open an Aroma Joe's Coffee Franchise

As you decide if opening an Aroma Joe's Coffee franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Aroma Joe's Coffee franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To open an Aroma Joe's Coffee franchise, you should research the brand and visit multiple Aroma Joe's Coffee locations, and attend an informational seminar to get the full Aroma Joe's Coffee experience.

If you become an Aroma Joe's Coffee franchisee, the company offers extensive training both on-the-job and in the classroom. It also offers ongoing training over time for franchisees and their core team members. The brand should provide constant support and marketing help for its franchise units to keep branding consistent. 

Company Overview

About Aroma Joe's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Aroma Joe's Franchising LLC
Leadership
Loren Goodridge, CEO
Corporate Address
75 John Roberts Rd., #100A
South Portland, ME 04106
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia

# of Units
93 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Aroma Joe's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$296,000 - $1,046,500
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%-4.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Aroma Joe's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
31 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Aroma Joe's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #115 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #8 in Coffee in 2022

Top Food Franchises

