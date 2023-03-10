Signing out of account, Standby...
Aroma Joe's Coffee started in 2000 when four cousins from Maine came up with the idea that good coffee needed to be served in a friendly environment. However, while coffee was Aroma Joe's Coffee original offer, it has since stepped up its beverage game by offering various options, including specialty espressos and energy drinks.
Aroma Joe's Coffee may stand out from other coffee shops because it uses high-quality ingredients to match each client's taste and preferences. With this visionary but straightforward standard, the shop's appeal reaches far and wide.
Since it started franchising in 2013, Aroma Joe's Coffee has opened over 70 stores across the United States with plans to expand further. Looking for new franchisees to spread its philosophy, the ideal Aroma Joe’s Coffee franchisee is passionate about making high-quality drinks and giving back to their community.
Why You May Want to Start an Aroma Joe's Coffee Franchise
Aroma Joe's Coffee may separate itself from the competition due to its goal of upholding the highest standards, one cup at a time. Franchisees joining the Aroma Joe's Coffee team will be part of a brand dedicated to offering customers the best with each visit.
Some of Aroma Joe's Coffee’s most exciting offers include the RUSH energy drink, Italian sodas, and iced teas. With Aroma Joe's Coffee’s drive-thru model and typical store size ranging between 650 and 1,200 square feet, you may be able to reduce your footprint while maximizing your location's growth. Ultimately, the goal of Aroma Joe's Coffee is for each of its franchises to help make everyone in their community feel loved, valued, and cherished.
What Might Make an Aroma Joe's Coffee Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Aroma Joe's Coffee team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Aroma Joe's Coffee has relationships with third-party sources that can cover both startup and equipment costs if you meet their relevant requirements for new franchisees.
How To Open an Aroma Joe's Coffee Franchise
As you decide if opening an Aroma Joe's Coffee franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Aroma Joe's Coffee franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To open an Aroma Joe's Coffee franchise, you should research the brand and visit multiple Aroma Joe's Coffee locations, and attend an informational seminar to get the full Aroma Joe's Coffee experience.
If you become an Aroma Joe's Coffee franchisee, the company offers extensive training both on-the-job and in the classroom. It also offers ongoing training over time for franchisees and their core team members. The brand should provide constant support and marketing help for its franchise units to keep branding consistent.
Company Overview
About Aroma Joe's
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia
- # of Units
- 93 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Aroma Joe's franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $296,000 - $1,046,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2.5%-4.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Aroma Joe's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 31 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
