Bahama Buck's
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$445K - $1.2M
Units as of 2022
109
Bahama Buck’s is a unique tropical dessert franchise with a long history of serving delicious desserts since Blake Buchanan founded it in 1989. The brand's core focus is on providing customers with the ultimate delicious tropical dessert that leaves them craving more. Their carefully curated menu includes the popular Snoblast (fresh ice cream), Frostalattés (frozen coffee), and Iced Lemonade Buck’s shaved ice.

Bahama Buck’s believes that they must continually strive to make the ultimate mouth-watering Sno (ice cream). They believe that flavor is an art, which pushes them to be the best in this sector. They design their tropical-themed relaxation cafes to provide a unique, refreshing atmosphere. Bahama Buck’s wants to help customers unwind and get back to their most chill selves.

Why You May Want to Start a Bahama Buck’s Franchise

Besides their fresh and innovative products loved by many people, franchisees will get unlimited access to their streamlined and efficient systems and supply chains. In addition, they strive to offer top of the line advertising and marketing strategies. Franchise locations are monitored and assisted by dedicated executives who are always at your service if you need help.

In 2010, Bahama Buck’s won the Guinness World record for the largest shaved ice. Potential franchisees should scout out an ideal location to build a Bahama Buck’s in order to capitalize on your new brand. As you decide whether you want to open a Bahama Buck’s franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. If there are multiple other companies that offer frozen desserts in your area, you may want to reconsider your plans to open a Bahama Buck’s in that location.

What Might Make a Bahama Buck’s Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Bahama Buck’s team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Bahama Buck’s franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

How Do You Start a Bahama Buck’s Franchise?

To open a Bahama Buck’s franchise, you will first need to submit an inquiry form with the brand. If the franchise representative approves of your inquiry, they may follow up with an introductory phone call. After answering your questions, they'll send a Franchise Disclosure Document, allowing you to move on to the next step.

A disclosure meeting helps you to understand the numbers, the capital required, and all the franchise financials. With these at hand, you can make an informed decision regarding partnering with Bahama Buck’s.

As you move forward with the process of opening a Bahama Buck’s franchise, you may be scheduled for a meeting to help you understand the systems and processes that help Bahama Buck’s franchises succeed. You may then attend a discovery day, take a tour through multiple shops, and enjoy all the flavors different locations offer. If your application is approved, you must pay the startup fee and sign the contract. Soon after, you will be on your way to the grand opening of your Bahama Buck’s franchise.

Company Overview

About Bahama Buck's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, Smoothies/Juices, Ices, Fruit, Food: Quick Service
Founded
1989
Parent Company
Bahama Buck's Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Blake Buchanan, CEO
Corporate Address
5741 50th St.
Lubbock, TX 79424
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
109 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bahama Buck's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$34,500
Initial Investment
$444,550 - $1,180,050
Net Worth Requirement
$950,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bahama Buck's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bahama Buck's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Bahama Buck's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #4 in Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts in 2022

Top Food Franchises

