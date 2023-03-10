Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$445K - $1.2M
- Units as of 2022
-
109
Bahama Buck’s is a unique tropical dessert franchise with a long history of serving delicious desserts since Blake Buchanan founded it in 1989. The brand's core focus is on providing customers with the ultimate delicious tropical dessert that leaves them craving more. Their carefully curated menu includes the popular Snoblast (fresh ice cream), Frostalattés (frozen coffee), and Iced Lemonade Buck’s shaved ice.
Bahama Buck’s believes that they must continually strive to make the ultimate mouth-watering Sno (ice cream). They believe that flavor is an art, which pushes them to be the best in this sector. They design their tropical-themed relaxation cafes to provide a unique, refreshing atmosphere. Bahama Buck’s wants to help customers unwind and get back to their most chill selves.
Why You May Want to Start a Bahama Buck’s Franchise
Besides their fresh and innovative products loved by many people, franchisees will get unlimited access to their streamlined and efficient systems and supply chains. In addition, they strive to offer top of the line advertising and marketing strategies. Franchise locations are monitored and assisted by dedicated executives who are always at your service if you need help.
In 2010, Bahama Buck’s won the Guinness World record for the largest shaved ice. Potential franchisees should scout out an ideal location to build a Bahama Buck’s in order to capitalize on your new brand. As you decide whether you want to open a Bahama Buck’s franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. If there are multiple other companies that offer frozen desserts in your area, you may want to reconsider your plans to open a Bahama Buck’s in that location.
What Might Make a Bahama Buck’s Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Bahama Buck’s team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Bahama Buck’s franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.
How Do You Start a Bahama Buck’s Franchise?
To open a Bahama Buck’s franchise, you will first need to submit an inquiry form with the brand. If the franchise representative approves of your inquiry, they may follow up with an introductory phone call. After answering your questions, they'll send a Franchise Disclosure Document, allowing you to move on to the next step.
A disclosure meeting helps you to understand the numbers, the capital required, and all the franchise financials. With these at hand, you can make an informed decision regarding partnering with Bahama Buck’s.
As you move forward with the process of opening a Bahama Buck’s franchise, you may be scheduled for a meeting to help you understand the systems and processes that help Bahama Buck’s franchises succeed. You may then attend a discovery day, take a tour through multiple shops, and enjoy all the flavors different locations offer. If your application is approved, you must pay the startup fee and sign the contract. Soon after, you will be on your way to the grand opening of your Bahama Buck’s franchise.
Company Overview
About Bahama Buck's
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, Smoothies/Juices, Ices, Fruit, Food: Quick Service
- Founded
- 1989
- Parent Company
- Bahama Buck's Franchise Corp.
- Leadership
- Blake Buchanan, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5741 50th St.
Lubbock, TX 79424
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1993 (30 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 109 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bahama Buck's franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $34,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $444,550 - $1,180,050
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $950,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Bahama Buck's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 20
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Bahama Buck's? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Bahama Buck's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Bahama Buck's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bahama Buck's.
AATB
Commercial Capital Training Group
Kona Ice
Beans & Brews
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.