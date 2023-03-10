Juice It Up! is a juice and smoothie franchise that also serves acai bowls, all made with the freshest fruits. The company strives to provide strong leadership for its franchisees. The first Juice It Up! store opened in 1995 in southern California. Since beginning to franchise in 1998, the company has grown to over 75 franchises spread throughout Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas. If you want to be part of something good for your lifestyle and community, then this is a franchise opportunity that you may want to learn more about.

Why You May Want to Start a Juice It Up! Franchise

Opening a Juice It Up! Franchise allows you to be part of a team with a business model that is easy to replicate, so you can scale your business. The franchisor gives you all the support you need to operate. They will guide you on business remodeling and through the real estate and construction process. They'll train you continuously on sales and operations, giving marketing support and opportunities to grow in new markets.

The Juice It Up! hours are also flexible enough for you to enjoy an excellent work-life balance. You can even hire a dedicated manager to help you as you grow the business.

The Juice It Up! menu is continuously innovated in an effort to produce nothing but the best for you and your customers. You will be working with the company’s food nutritionists when you open your outlet. More and more people are becoming health-conscious, looking for healthy alternatives to suit their lifestyle. You may be able to meet this growing demand as a Juice It Up! franchisee.

What Might Make a Juice It Up! Franchise a Good Choice?

If you want to open one Juice It Up! franchise, you'll be required to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You may receive discounts if you wish to acquire multiple units (a minimum of three) or if you're a qualified U.S. veteran. The financial requirements include a minimum net worth and a set liquid capital requirement. Furthermore, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

The total amount invested may vary depending on the location and size of your store, as well as the real estate rates.

How Do You Open a Juice It Up! Franchise?

To start a Juice It Up! franchise, you should submit an application. After this, the franchise team may reach out to you, requesting information to determine if you are a good fit. Next, you may receive the Financial Disclosure Document. This will give you detailed information on the finances so you can make an informed investment decision.

The company may then invite you to attend the Juice It Up! discovery day. This gives you a chance to meet the team and better understand how the business operates. They'll explain how they plan to support you as a franchisee. The final step to joining Juice It Up! is to sign the franchise agreement.