Juice It Up!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$227K - $537K
Units as of 2022
83 1% over 3 years
Juice It Up! is a juice and smoothie franchise that also serves acai bowls, all made with the freshest fruits. The company strives to provide strong leadership for its franchisees. The first Juice It Up! store opened in 1995 in southern California. Since beginning to franchise in 1998, the company has grown to over 75 franchises spread throughout Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas. If you want to be part of something good for your lifestyle and community, then this is a franchise opportunity that you may want to learn more about.

Why You May Want to Start a Juice It Up! Franchise

Opening a Juice It Up! Franchise allows you to be part of a team with a business model that is easy to replicate, so you can scale your business. The franchisor gives you all the support you need to operate. They will guide you on business remodeling and through the real estate and construction process. They'll train you continuously on sales and operations, giving marketing support and opportunities to grow in new markets.  

The Juice It Up! hours are also flexible enough for you to enjoy an excellent work-life balance. You can even hire a dedicated manager to help you as you grow the business. 

The Juice It Up! menu is continuously innovated in an effort to produce nothing but the best for you and your customers. You will be working with the company’s food nutritionists when you open your outlet. More and more people are becoming health-conscious, looking for healthy alternatives to suit their lifestyle. You may be able to meet this growing demand as a Juice It Up! franchisee.

What Might Make a Juice It Up! Franchise a Good Choice?

If you want to open one Juice It Up! franchise, you'll be required to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You may receive discounts if you wish to acquire multiple units (a minimum of three) or if you're a qualified U.S. veteran. The financial requirements include a minimum net worth and a set liquid capital requirement. Furthermore, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

The total amount invested may vary depending on the location and size of your store, as well as the real estate rates.

How Do You Open a Juice It Up! Franchise?

To start a Juice It Up! franchise, you should submit an application. After this, the franchise team may reach out to you, requesting information to determine if you are a good fit. Next, you may receive the Financial Disclosure Document. This will give you detailed information on the finances so you can make an informed investment decision. 

The company may then invite you to attend the Juice It Up! discovery day. This gives you a chance to meet the team and better understand how the business operates. They'll explain how they plan to support you as a franchisee. The final step to joining Juice It Up! is to sign the franchise agreement.

Company Overview

About Juice It Up!

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
Founded
1995
Parent Company
SJB Brands LLC
Leadership
Susan Taylor, President & CEO
Corporate Address
24 Corporate Plaza, #100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas

# of Units
83 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Juice It Up! franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$226,700 - $536,745
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
60% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Juice It Up! has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Juice It Up! landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Juice It Up! ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #7 in Smoothies/Juices in 2022

Top Food Franchises

