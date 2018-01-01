Paramount Urgent Care
Urgent-care centers
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
805 E CR 466
Lady Lake, FL 32159
CEO
Adrian/Michael Easterling/Humphrey
Initial Investment ⓘ
$223,300 - $438,100
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,000 - $34,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Paramount Urgent Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1