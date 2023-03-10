Metal Supermarkets

Metal stores
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#326 Ranked #287 last year
Initial investment
$270K - $502K
Units as of 2022
115 26.4% over 3 years
Metal Supermarkets is a retail industry franchise operating out of its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. New franchise units are available throughout the U.S., Canada, and abroad.

Franchising since 1987, this retail business has remained fundamentally unchanged for decades and grown to over 90 operating units, more than 70 of which are located in the United States. Because they are committed to selling a unique variety of propositions, the company may be able to enjoy long-term relationships with a diverse customer base.

Metal Supermarkets distributes small-quantity metals without a minimum size order. It is one of the world's largest suppliers of industrial metal products, offering their services to more than 60,000 customers. Metal Supermarkets may be ideal for franchisees searching for a sustainable and profitable business-to-business (B2B) model because of its unique and exciting opportunities.

Why You May Want to Start a Metal Supermarkets Franchise

It is not always easy to start a business from the ground up. You will need a considerable amount of wealth, skills, and access to experience. When you open a Metal Supermarkets franchise, you will get these and more. Owning this franchise can be an enriching experience. 

The franchisor provides ongoing one-on-one support and guidance. Prior experience in running a metal business is not required because training is offered. Through Metal Supermarkets University, the franchisor gives a multi-week training to learn the business's fundamental aspects. Through this training, you may acquire the necessary skills needed to grow your business.

What Might Make a Metal Supermarkets a Good Choice?

To be part of the Metal Supermarkets team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of 10 years. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. With exclusive territories available, the franchise is operated full-time by no more than three employees.

Startup costs, accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment can be financed through third-party sources if needed. However, this is only available to franchisees rendered qualified by the Metal Supermarkets team. Qualified U.S. military veterans may also be given a discount.

How to Open a Metal Supermarkets Franchise

After researching this franchise during your due diligence process, you can complete the request for franchise information. Metal Supermarkets may use this information to contact you to schedule your discovery call if you are deemed a good fit. Following this call, you may attend a series of informational webinars. These webinars cover various pertinent topics, including introducing the company, business model review, territory options, and more.

You may need to speak to at least five existing franchisees since this is a mutually beneficial venture. After that, a Metal Supermarkets franchise representative may schedule a discovery day at their corporate office. Here you may also meet the executive team, who may answer all your questions.

Upon approval and payment of the necessary fees, you will officially become part of the Metal Supermarkets company. Your training starts immediately, after which you may open your Metal Supermarkets franchise.

Company Overview

About Metal Supermarkets

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
1985
Leadership
Stephen Schober, President/CEO
Corporate Address
5399 Eglinton Ave. E., #210
Toronto, ON M9C 5K6
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
42
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
115 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Metal Supermarkets franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$269,500 - $501,500
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $350,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Metal Supermarkets has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
105 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Metal Supermarkets landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Metal Supermarkets ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #326 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #136 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #128 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
