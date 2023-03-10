The beauty industry has been in business for centuries. For Sola Salons, its entry has been strategic and purposeful to the extent that it has created value for both the customer and the franchisee. Sola Salons leverages existing real estate spaces to provide space for beauty professionals to potentially actualize their dreams.

Sola Salons' underlying model is hinged on the principle of creating ready-to-move-in spaces for estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists, and hairdressers. The value proposition is that franchisees have the chance to be relieved of the burden of the traditional salon ownership model. As a beauty professional, this means that you can have a ready-to-use salon space, which can reduce the stress and tension of setting up from scratch.

After its founding in 2004 and subsequent franchising in 2006, Sola Salons has over 500 locations across the U.S.

Why You May Want to Open a Sola Salons Franchise

Having understood the operational model, the question that comes to your mind is most likely, "How and why should I consider investing in such a model?" Well, for starters, Sola Salons has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Sola Salons has managed to achieve international expansion by expanding into Brazil and Canada with the ambition to expand even further in its long-term strategy.

What Might Make a Sola Salons Franchise a Good Choice?

The Sola Salons model is unique because it engages the franchisee right from the beginning. Therefore, you are getting the perfect competitive location. You are tapping into a reliable network of beauty professionals who understand the business's crux. Beauty professional tenants also get to benefit from cutting-edge education and support from the franchisee.

Sola Salons' corporate team has experience and understanding of the industry. As a franchisee, this usually translates to training from well-educated members of the business and beauty industry. In the end, the value you get as a franchisee is from engaging with a brand model that has experience and understanding of its industry.

Before making any financial commitment, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. To be part of the Sola Salons team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Open a Sola Salons Franchise?

For you, as an interested party, the first step involves filling out an inquiry form. This will then most likely prompt a follow-up from the Sola Salon Studios team. They will have further information regarding the way forward to operating your franchise location.

The Sola Salons support team will discuss your financial qualifications and other financing options available to you. If you qualify, you'll probably meet the Sola Salons team and discuss the agreement terms. After that, you can set up your Sola Salons franchise business and start filling your location with beautiful beauty professionals.