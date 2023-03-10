Molly Maid
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#142 Ranked #69 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$127K - $184K
Units as of 2022
488 0.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Molly Maid may be made for you! This cleaning company is operated under the Neighborly umbrella, allowing franchisees to use its business system to provide high-end residential cleaning services. David McKinnon founded the company in 1979, and its franchisees offer services from locally-owned locations around the nation. In 1984, it expanded from Canada to the United States. Company headquarters are located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Molly Maid consists of a franchise network, covering over 475 locations in the U.S.

Molly Maid may be a repeat business opportunity for those interested in getting into the cleaning business. Having national brand recognition may assist you in your journey to achieving your goals. As a Molly Maid franchisee, it is possible to meet your personal, financial, and professional goals.

Why You May Want to Start a Molly Maid Franchise

If you are motivated to open a business franchise, Molly Maid is one to consider. They offer support as franchisees establish an enterprise and provide an in-demand service to their community. While striving to add value to people's lives, Molly Maid franchises offer housekeeping services in a recognizable market niche.

The franchisor may offer you a straightforward business model with reliable repeat customers who depend on your services. Within its flexible schedule, the business model targets American families whose members don't have time for housekeeping chores.

Molly Maid services are not automatable or replaceable, so clients outsource them to franchise holders. The franchise's time-saving cleaning solutions may be in it for the long haul, as they typically have steady clientele. 

What Might Make a Molly Maid Franchise a Good Choice?

Molly Maid has created an established model of home cleaning solutions. Many franchisees choose to partner under its iconic brand name. This company boasts of having provided services to millions of Americans, many of which are happy to become repeat customers. 

You will likely have the independence of operating your franchise to combine ambition with energy. Molly Maid offers the experience and expertise of its heritage alongside other benefits. Molly Maid strives to be known for its unique business system designed to improve sustainable and streamlined operations. 

This franchise also carries with it comprehensive support and ongoing training on finance management, franchise consultation, and advice whenever needed. It's also helpful to note that Molly Maid has designated territory and registered trademarks for marketing, while also carrying a support system for strategies that target the web, media, client engagement, and continued innovation.

How to Open a Molly Maid Franchise

Having your own franchise doesn't necessarily mean you'll be dusting and cleaning houses, but the management and coordination of cleaner service teams are your responsibility. Becoming a Molly Maids franchisee means providing a service that customers can trust.

During the initial process of opening a Molly Maid franchise, you'll usually have the chance to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Molly Maid team. 

Molly Maid wishes to be more than just a cleaning service—get ready to offer comfort and clarity to your neighborhood. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Molly Maid

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1979
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Vera Peterson, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1979 (44 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
488 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Molly Maid franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$14,900
Initial Investment
$127,200 - $184,450
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$65,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3-6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$104/wk.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Molly Maid has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
101.75 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
14
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Molly Maid? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Molly Maid landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Molly Maid ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #142 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #116 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #6 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Molly Maid.

Stride

Indoor running studios
Request Info

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Pirtek

Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Ranked #105
Request Info

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing