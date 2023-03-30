Since its opening in 1967, Petland’s mission has been to "match the right pet with the right person.” Through their professionally-trained pet consultants, Petland makes this goal their priority. Petland sells tropical fish, small mammals, reptiles, amphibians, domestic birds, puppies, and kittens as a full-service pet retail store.

Petland is dedicated to creating safe and clean spaces for all its animals. Since Petland started franchising in 1971, Petland has more than 70 locations in the United States and wants to open more. It also has a strong international presence, with over 30 territories in Canada and more than 100 outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Petland Franchise

Besides matching owners with their new pets, Petland sells over 4,000 retail items. Over 1,500 items are Petland branded and sold exclusively in Petland's retail stores.

Additionally, Petland refuses to sell puppy mill dogs. They make sure each animal is sourced from breeders who uphold the most humane standards. Every breeder for Petland must provide safe housing, socialization, exercise, state-issued certifications, and veterinarian consults for their dogs. Some of Petland's animals even come from local adoption centers as part of their Adopt-a-Pet program.

What Might Make a Petland Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee, Petland will help you begin your experience as a part of the company. Owning a Petland store is an exciting and potentially rewarding experience. Fortunately, you don't need to be a pet expert to buy a Petland franchise because Petland prides itself on providing you with the best training program in the industry.

Petland hosts a multi-day technical training session at the Petland training shop. There, you will learn about opening and closing procedures, pet care, scheduling, and equipment management for your Petland franchise. You will also receive multiple weeks of training from Petland during the process of opening your pet store. A few weeks will be at Petland headquarters in Chillicothe, Ohio, and a few more will be at your new store. In this round of training, you will learn how to operate your Petland business, including financial operations, managing employees, animal welfare strategies, product management, merchandising, customer engagement, and marketing programs.

As a part of the training, Petland will also provide you with operating manuals and videos for your reference. Petland hosts regular management training programs throughout the year, as well as regional training opportunities. With ample training opportunities, Petland wants its franchisees to be prepared when their franchise doors open.

How to Open a Petland Franchise

To qualify financially for a Petland franchise, you need a sizable amount of liquid capital. Total investment fees for a Petland franchise can have a wide range, depending on your location and size. You should also be prepared to pay a franchise fee and other startup costs to get into the Petland company. You will also be expected to pay an ongoing royalty fee.

To franchise with Petland, you must be ambitious, outgoing, and love pets. You should also enjoy operating the Petland business' back end, dealing with financial resources, and monitoring growth. If this sounds like you, get started by submitting an inquiry with Petland for more franchise information. If you are approved to begin the process, the dedicated team at Petland will help you put together a business plan, choose a location, and plan your grand opening.