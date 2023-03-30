Petland
Initial investment
$301K - $1.1M
Units as of 2022
249 7.3% over 3 years
Since its opening in 1967, Petland’s mission has been to "match the right pet with the right person.” Through their professionally-trained pet consultants, Petland makes this goal their priority. Petland sells tropical fish, small mammals, reptiles, amphibians, domestic birds, puppies, and kittens as a full-service pet retail store. 

Petland is dedicated to creating safe and clean spaces for all its animals. Since Petland started franchising in 1971, Petland has more than 70 locations in the United States and wants to open more. It also has a strong international presence, with over 30 territories in Canada and more than 100 outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Petland Franchise

Besides matching owners with their new pets, Petland sells over 4,000 retail items. Over 1,500 items are Petland branded and sold exclusively in Petland's retail stores.

Additionally, Petland refuses to sell puppy mill dogs. They make sure each animal is sourced from breeders who uphold the most humane standards. Every breeder for Petland must provide safe housing, socialization, exercise, state-issued certifications, and veterinarian consults for their dogs. Some of Petland's animals even come from local adoption centers as part of their Adopt-a-Pet program. 

What Might Make a Petland Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee, Petland will help you begin your experience as a part of the company. Owning a Petland store is an exciting and potentially rewarding experience. Fortunately, you don't need to be a pet expert to buy a Petland franchise because Petland prides itself on providing you with the best training program in the industry. 

Petland hosts a multi-day technical training session at the Petland training shop. There, you will learn about opening and closing procedures, pet care, scheduling, and equipment management for your Petland franchise. You will also receive multiple weeks of training from Petland during the process of opening your pet store. A few weeks will be at Petland headquarters in Chillicothe, Ohio, and a few more will be at your new store. In this round of training, you will learn how to operate your Petland business, including financial operations, managing employees, animal welfare strategies, product management, merchandising, customer engagement, and marketing programs.

As a part of the training, Petland will also provide you with operating manuals and videos for your reference. Petland hosts regular management training programs throughout the year, as well as regional training opportunities. With ample training opportunities, Petland wants its franchisees to be prepared when their franchise doors open. 

How to Open a Petland Franchise

To qualify financially for a Petland franchise, you need a sizable amount of liquid capital. Total investment fees for a Petland franchise can have a wide range, depending on your location and size. You should also be prepared to pay a franchise fee and other startup costs to get into the Petland company. You will also be expected to pay an ongoing royalty fee.

To franchise with Petland, you must be ambitious, outgoing, and love pets. You should also enjoy operating the Petland business' back end, dealing with financial resources, and monitoring growth. If this sounds like you, get started by submitting an inquiry with Petland for more franchise information. If you are approved to begin the process, the dedicated team at Petland will help you put together a business plan, choose a location, and plan your grand opening.

Company Overview

About Petland

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Stores
Founded
1967
Parent Company
Petland Inc.
Leadership
Joe Watson, CEO
Corporate Address
250 Riverside St.
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1971 (52 years)
# of employees at HQ
90
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
249 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Petland franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$300,500 - $1,065,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $3,000,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Petland has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 100.5 hours
Classroom Training
Up to 55.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Petland landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Petland ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #158 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #24 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
