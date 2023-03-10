Most people want their workout experience to be in a judgment-free zone.

Being the largest franchise chain in the U.S. by the number of locations and membership, Planet Fitness has more than 2,000 operating locations worldwide. More than 1,900 of those franchises are located in the United States. Planet Fitness offers fitness training services and facilities, with opportunities available for new locations. They provide a high-quality experience in a welcoming environment. Brothers Marc and Michael Grondahl founded this fitness establishment in 1992.

In 2003, the duo turned their budding business into franchise gyms that offer competitive pricing, an all-inclusive environment, and a streamlined business model.

As a Planet Fitness franchisee, you'll offer casual gym-goers fitness training services, free weights, and exercise machines. You are likely to be part of an upward trending franchise, and even with a small staff size and no fitness background, you can open a new location or convert an existing gym into your own Planet Fitness franchise business.

Why You May Want to Start a Planet Fitness Franchise

Some of the most popular franchises in the United States are gyms. You can start a Planet Fitness franchise that provides 24-hour service in a space that's open to all. Franchisees may be able to target around 80 percent of their community that's not already registered to franchise gyms or that are starting their fitness journey.

Under CEO Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness offers a nationally recognizable brand, training, and ongoing support. They instruct their franchisees on all the operation's aspects, including a pre-sale marketing plan. Your gym will likely be outfitted with startup inventory.

Planet Fitness may offer an opportunity for casual exercisers and new or occasional gym-goers to experience a safe space where they feel less intimidated under the glare of hardcore bodybuilders. Planet Fitness may also offer low gym membership fees that suit those unsure of their availability or commitment to the franchise gyms.

What Might Make a Planet Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

This opportunity may offer high-quality fitness at an affordable price for the occasional exerciser in a less intimidating environment.

To be part of the Planet Fitness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important to remember that ongoing fees including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees will be present. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Don't worry about knowing the ins and outs of running a fitness center at the beginning of your journey with Planet Fitness. The franchisor is known to offer hours of training coupled with ongoing support.

How to Open a Planet Fitness Franchise

If you want to get started with Planet Fitness, don't wait. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Planet Fitness franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Franchisees should analyze their locations to make sure the market is right in that area.

As you speak to existing franchisees during the process, you can ask questions directed to the Planet Fitness team to learn about their experiences. This could be a chance to stretch your limits and open a gym that everyone can feel comfortable in.