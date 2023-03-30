Scenthound boasts years of experience in the dog grooming business. Operations started in 2005 when the founders, Jessica and Tim Vogel, opened a mobile grooming business. In 2015, Scenthound became what it is today. Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Scenthound has opened multiple locations throughout the United States.

The "scent" in Scenthound stands for skin, coat, ears, nails, and teeth. These nouns reflect the full grooming service that a Scenthound franchise is expected to offer its customers.

Why You May Want To Start a Scenthound Franchise

A Scenthound franchisee should be a dog lover who is committed to their well-being. Potential franchisees should be motivated leaders who can build a dedicated team and make their center (charmingly referred to as a Scenter!) a focal point for the dog lovers in their community.

Scenthound franchisees are responsible for running a sound business and establishing a solid place in the local community. Franchisees should be friendly and outgoing. Multi-unit franchises are offered with single-unit availability in some areas.

Opening a Scenthound franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Scenthound Franchise a Good Choice?

Scenthound implements what it believes to be a simple but effective scheme for ensuring customer loyalty. Customers can opt to become members by choosing a membership plan best suited to their budget. The dogs are expected to get to know its groomer to help make both dog and owner feel more comfortable. Scenthound cares about dogs and commits to offering top-quality grooming. Scenthound also concentrates on the dog's general well-being and guides owners on how to keep their pets healthy and fit.

To be part of the Scenthound team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Scenthound Franchise

You should dig around a little before you apply for a Scenthound franchise. Make sure that there is a market for this service in your area. Dog care may be a successful business, but you might find that there is a lot of competition. While a Scenthound ‘scenter’ does not necessarily occupy a lot of space, you should ensure that it is located conveniently for increased foot traffic.

Scenthound prides itself on the comprehensive support that it offers its franchisees. This support covers all aspects of the business, and the franchisee may always find help when needed, whether it be their first day as a franchisee or their 1,000th.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Scenthound franchising team questions.