Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#227 Ranked #359 last year
- Initial investment
-
$2.5M - $4.6M
- Units as of 2022
-
1,258 1% over 3 years
Are you ready to get wild with your wings? Then Buffalo Wild Wings may be the franchise for you!
Wings, beer, sports—the three things Buffalo Wild Wings is most known for. Founded in 1982 and franchising since 1991, Buffalo Wild Wings has become one of the largest casual dining restaurants in the world. With franchises in the U.S., Canada, India, Mexico, Oman, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, they are dedicated to bringing casual dining to everyone. They specialize in wings and specialty sauces.
There are over 500 Buffalo Wild Wings franchises in the U.S., as well as over 50 internationally. Buffalo Wild Wings also boasts over 650 company-owned locations.
As you run your franchise, you may be able to provide quality meals to your neighborhood. The perfect candidate for a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee is someone who has a passion for good food, bringing people together, and building a business.
Why You May Want to Start a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise
If you love the idea of serving up delicious chicken and a good time, then opening a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise may be for you. As a part of the Inspire Brands family, you'll have to comply with their recipe and service standards. However, creativity may be encouraged when it comes to your décor, customer reward, and promotion plans. There also may be a lot of room for more unique and authentic dishes depending on location as long as the classic Buffalo Wild Wings foods and sauces stay on the menu.
As a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee, you may join a global network of casual dining restaurants that are all striving to provide affordable food everyone can enjoy. You'll likely provide a place for people and families to come together and enjoy a great meal in a casual and fun environment.
What Might Make a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Buffalo Wild Wings team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Being a leading casual dining restaurant, Buffalo Wild Wings may have both the notoriety and the global market to provide you with an operational business. Their restaurant stores may be well-known throughout the world, and they've earned a good reputation. With their training and global advertising network, your franchise could be going places in no time.
They also strive to have a great work culture, exclusive recipes, and a network of supportive and loyal customers.
How To Open a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise
To start a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise, you should first submit an inquiry form.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Buffalo Wild Wings team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
If all goes well, you may soon bring a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise to your community!
Company Overview
About Buffalo Wild Wings
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Chicken
- Founded
- 1982
- Parent Company
- Inspire Brands
- Leadership
- Lyle Tick, President
- Corporate Address
-
3 Glenlake Pkwy. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30328
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1991 (32 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 1,258 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $2,481,500 - $4,604,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $750,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3.25%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Buffalo Wild Wings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 210 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 40-60
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Buffalo Wild Wings? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Buffalo Wild Wings landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Buffalo Wild Wings ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Buffalo Wild Wings.
Vitamin Shoppe, The
Wingstop
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Row House
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.