Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wings, bar food, alcohol
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#227 Ranked #359 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$2.5M - $4.6M
Units as of 2022
1,258 1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Are you ready to get wild with your wings? Then Buffalo Wild Wings may be the franchise for you!

Wings, beer, sports—the three things Buffalo Wild Wings is most known for. Founded in 1982 and franchising since 1991, Buffalo Wild Wings has become one of the largest casual dining restaurants in the world. With franchises in the U.S., Canada, India, Mexico, Oman, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, they are dedicated to bringing casual dining to everyone. They specialize in wings and specialty sauces.

There are over 500 Buffalo Wild Wings franchises in the U.S., as well as over 50 internationally. Buffalo Wild Wings also boasts over 650 company-owned locations.

As you run your franchise, you may be able to provide quality meals to your neighborhood. The perfect candidate for a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee is someone who has a passion for good food, bringing people together, and building a business.

Why You May Want to Start a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise

If you love the idea of serving up delicious chicken and a good time, then opening a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise may be for you. As a part of the Inspire Brands family, you'll have to comply with their recipe and service standards. However, creativity may be encouraged when it comes to your décor, customer reward, and promotion plans. There also may be a lot of room for more unique and authentic dishes depending on location as long as the classic Buffalo Wild Wings foods and sauces stay on the menu.

As a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee, you may join a global network of casual dining restaurants that are all striving to provide affordable food everyone can enjoy. You'll likely provide a place for people and families to come together and enjoy a great meal in a casual and fun environment.

What Might Make a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Buffalo Wild Wings team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Being a leading casual dining restaurant, Buffalo Wild Wings may have both the notoriety and the global market to provide you with an operational business. Their restaurant stores may be well-known throughout the world, and they've earned a good reputation. With their training and global advertising network, your franchise could be going places in no time.

They also strive to have a great work culture, exclusive recipes, and a network of supportive and loyal customers.

How To Open a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise

To start a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise, you should first submit an inquiry form. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Buffalo Wild Wings team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

If all goes well, you may soon bring a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise to your community!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Chicken
Founded
1982
Parent Company
Inspire Brands
Leadership
Lyle Tick, President
Corporate Address
3 Glenlake Pkwy. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30328
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
3,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1,258 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$2,481,500 - $4,604,800
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$750,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.25%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Buffalo Wild Wings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
210 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
40-60
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Buffalo Wild Wings? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Buffalo Wild Wings landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Buffalo Wild Wings ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #227 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #94 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #3 in Sports Bars/Pubs in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Buffalo Wild Wings.

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Wingstop

Chicken wings
Ranked #16
Learn More

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Row House

Indoor rowing classes
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing