Are you ready to get wild with your wings? Then Buffalo Wild Wings may be the franchise for you!

Wings, beer, sports—the three things Buffalo Wild Wings is most known for. Founded in 1982 and franchising since 1991, Buffalo Wild Wings has become one of the largest casual dining restaurants in the world. With franchises in the U.S., Canada, India, Mexico, Oman, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, they are dedicated to bringing casual dining to everyone. They specialize in wings and specialty sauces.

There are over 500 Buffalo Wild Wings franchises in the U.S., as well as over 50 internationally. Buffalo Wild Wings also boasts over 650 company-owned locations.

As you run your franchise, you may be able to provide quality meals to your neighborhood. The perfect candidate for a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee is someone who has a passion for good food, bringing people together, and building a business.

Why You May Want to Start a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise

If you love the idea of serving up delicious chicken and a good time, then opening a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise may be for you. As a part of the Inspire Brands family, you'll have to comply with their recipe and service standards. However, creativity may be encouraged when it comes to your décor, customer reward, and promotion plans. There also may be a lot of room for more unique and authentic dishes depending on location as long as the classic Buffalo Wild Wings foods and sauces stay on the menu.

As a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee, you may join a global network of casual dining restaurants that are all striving to provide affordable food everyone can enjoy. You'll likely provide a place for people and families to come together and enjoy a great meal in a casual and fun environment.

What Might Make a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Buffalo Wild Wings team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Being a leading casual dining restaurant, Buffalo Wild Wings may have both the notoriety and the global market to provide you with an operational business. Their restaurant stores may be well-known throughout the world, and they've earned a good reputation. With their training and global advertising network, your franchise could be going places in no time.

They also strive to have a great work culture, exclusive recipes, and a network of supportive and loyal customers.

How To Open a Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise

To start a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise, you should first submit an inquiry form.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Buffalo Wild Wings team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

If all goes well, you may soon bring a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise to your community!