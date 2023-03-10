Signing out of account, Standby...
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$203K - $349K
- Units as of 2021
-
1 0.0% over 3 years
Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken is the restaurant arm of the Joe's Gourmet brand that Joe and Maranda Walker-Dowell founded in 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken produces fish fry and breading products sold in retail stores throughout the U.S. The team began franchising in 2021.
The Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise makes it its mission to offer reasonable seafood and chicken platters using their special blend of spices and herbs. Besides catfish, shrimp, chicken, and whiting fillet platters, customers can also order french fries, fried green tomatoes, salads, sandwiches, and tacos.
Joe’s Gourmet Fish and Chicken began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.
Why You May Want To Start a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken Franchise
If you consider yourself a quality-driven franchisee, then you may fit the qualifications Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken seeks in their franchisees. They want business-savvy franchisees that support their company principles of love, giving, and feeding the world.
Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken focuses on simplicity, speed, high volume production, and easy management. The company's fish fry product received funding from Daymond John on Shark Tank and was featured on multiple high-profile TV shows.
Opening a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken Franchise a Good Choice?
Customers can find the Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise locations inside Walmart, where potential customers already frequent. This means franchisees may not have to pay utilities or additional advertising dollars to attract people to the location.
To be part of the Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
Franchisees will be expected to run the business full-time, and a typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken requirements.
How To Open a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken Franchise
As you decide if opening a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if there's a Walmart where a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise would do well in your community.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees will receive support from the brand in various ways. Support includes on-the-job training, marketing support, and other ongoing support, such as site selection and field operations.
Company Overview
About Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Seafood , Chicken, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
- Founded
- 2007
- Parent Company
- Joe's Gourmet LLC
- Leadership
- Joseph Dowell, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
75 Mendel Dr., #G
Atlanta, GA 30336
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $203,017 - $349,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 60-90 hours
- Classroom Training
- 14 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsOnline SupportLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
National MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
