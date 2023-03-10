Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken is the restaurant arm of the Joe's Gourmet brand that Joe and Maranda Walker-Dowell founded in 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken produces fish fry and breading products sold in retail stores throughout the U.S. The team began franchising in 2021.

The Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise makes it its mission to offer reasonable seafood and chicken platters using their special blend of spices and herbs. Besides catfish, shrimp, chicken, and whiting fillet platters, customers can also order french fries, fried green tomatoes, salads, sandwiches, and tacos.

Joe’s Gourmet Fish and Chicken began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken Franchise

If you consider yourself a quality-driven franchisee, then you may fit the qualifications Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken seeks in their franchisees. They want business-savvy franchisees that support their company principles of love, giving, and feeding the world.

Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken focuses on simplicity, speed, high volume production, and easy management. The company's fish fry product received funding from Daymond John on Shark Tank and was featured on multiple high-profile TV shows.

Opening a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken Franchise a Good Choice?

Customers can find the Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise locations inside Walmart, where potential customers already frequent. This means franchisees may not have to pay utilities or additional advertising dollars to attract people to the location.

To be part of the Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

Franchisees will be expected to run the business full-time, and a typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken requirements.

How To Open a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken Franchise

As you decide if opening a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if there's a Walmart where a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise would do well in your community.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees will receive support from the brand in various ways. Support includes on-the-job training, marketing support, and other ongoing support, such as site selection and field operations.