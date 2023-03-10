Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#283 Ranked #435 last year
- Initial investment
-
$220K - $570K
- Units as of 2022
-
112 21.7% over 3 years
A good shower has the power to relax and energize. Re-Bath is a premier bathroom remodeling franchise that understands that the restroom should be a sacred space in the home.
Founded in 1978 by Kurt Kittleson, Re-Bath may be renowned as one of America's top custom bathroom remodeling brands. It believes it offers an unrivaled amount of industry experience and expertise. Customers may love Re-Bath because of its ability to remodel everything within a week and get customers their money's worth with each project.
Re-Bath strives to keep its customer base satisfied with a value proposition of convenience, quality, and beauty in an industry filled with competition.
Re-Bath began franchising in 1991. Since then, it has opened over 75 franchises in various states across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start A Re-Bath Franchise
If you love the process of putting things together and enriching others' lives, opening a Re-Bath franchise could be an excellent opportunity for you. Franchisees should have a strong work ethic, determination, and an eye for detail. Having construction experience isn't necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.
With industry experience spanning several decades, Re-Bath knows what it takes to succeed in the highly fragmented bathroom remodeling industry.
Opening a Re-Bath franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make A Re-Bath Franchise A Good Choice?
Re-Bath strives to be more than a business that remodels bathrooms for customers. Rather, it wishes to be a brand dedicated to adding a unique touch to every job to give customers the best value for their investments.
Major segments that Re-Bath believes it thrives in include providing tub and shower updates, completing bathroom remodels, and aging and accessibility remodeling. The brand is seeking entrepreneurially-focused individuals who can join the team and expand on its ability to serve customers. As a brand that tries to thrive on innovation, Re-Bath invites franchisees to bring in great ideas to revolutionize service delivery.
To be part of the Re-Bath team, make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open A Re-Bath Franchise
You'll want to research the Re-Bath brand and your local area to see if a Re-Bath franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment, you should have a chance to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Re-Bath franchising team questions during the onboarding process.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Re-Bath brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees can get help with brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They could also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their location.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Re-Bath franchise.
Company Overview
About Re-Bath
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 1978
- Parent Company
- Home Brands Group LLC
- Leadership
- Brad Hillier, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
426 N. 44th St., #410
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1991 (32 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 39
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin
- # of Units
- 112 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Re-Bath franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $220,275 - $569,625
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%+
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Re-Bath offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Re-Bath has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 72 hours
- Classroom Training
- Up to 192 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Re-Bath landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Re-Bath ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
