Re-Bath
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#283 Ranked #435 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$220K - $570K
Units as of 2022
112 21.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

A good shower has the power to relax and energize. Re-Bath is a premier bathroom remodeling franchise that understands that the restroom should be a sacred space in the home.

Founded in 1978 by Kurt Kittleson, Re-Bath may be renowned as one of America's top custom bathroom remodeling brands. It believes it offers an unrivaled amount of industry experience and expertise. Customers may love Re-Bath because of its ability to remodel everything within a week and get customers their money's worth with each project.

Re-Bath strives to keep its customer base satisfied with a value proposition of convenience, quality, and beauty in an industry filled with competition.

Re-Bath began franchising in 1991. Since then, it has opened over 75 franchises in various states across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start A Re-Bath Franchise

If you love the process of putting things together and enriching others' lives, opening a Re-Bath franchise could be an excellent opportunity for you. Franchisees should have a strong work ethic, determination, and an eye for detail. Having construction experience isn't necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.

With industry experience spanning several decades, Re-Bath knows what it takes to succeed in the highly fragmented bathroom remodeling industry. 

Opening a Re-Bath franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make A Re-Bath Franchise A Good Choice?

Re-Bath strives to be more than a business that remodels bathrooms for customers. Rather, it wishes to be a brand dedicated to adding a unique touch to every job to give customers the best value for their investments.

Major segments that Re-Bath believes it thrives in include providing tub and shower updates, completing bathroom remodels, and aging and accessibility remodeling. The brand is seeking entrepreneurially-focused individuals who can join the team and expand on its ability to serve customers. As a brand that tries to thrive on innovation, Re-Bath invites franchisees to bring in great ideas to revolutionize service delivery.

To be part of the Re-Bath team, make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open A Re-Bath Franchise

You'll want to research the Re-Bath brand and your local area to see if a Re-Bath franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment, you should have a chance to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Re-Bath franchising team questions during the onboarding process.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Re-Bath brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees can get help with brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They could also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Re-Bath franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Re-Bath

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Building & Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building Services
Founded
1978
Parent Company
Home Brands Group LLC
Leadership
Brad Hillier, CEO
Corporate Address
426 N. 44th St., #410
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
39
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

# of Units
112 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Re-Bath franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$220,275 - $569,625
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
4-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%+
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Re-Bath offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Re-Bath has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 72 hours
Classroom Training
Up to 192 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Re-Bath? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Re-Bath landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Re-Bath ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #283 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Re-Bath.

Pet Supplies Plus

Retail pet supplies and services
Ranked #20
Request Info

Archadeck Outdoor Living

Outdoor living space design and construction
Ranked #384
Learn More

360clean

Commercial cleaning
Learn More

Now Massage, The

Massage services
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing