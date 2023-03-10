A good shower has the power to relax and energize. Re-Bath is a premier bathroom remodeling franchise that understands that the restroom should be a sacred space in the home.

Founded in 1978 by Kurt Kittleson, Re-Bath may be renowned as one of America's top custom bathroom remodeling brands. It believes it offers an unrivaled amount of industry experience and expertise. Customers may love Re-Bath because of its ability to remodel everything within a week and get customers their money's worth with each project.

Re-Bath strives to keep its customer base satisfied with a value proposition of convenience, quality, and beauty in an industry filled with competition.

Re-Bath began franchising in 1991. Since then, it has opened over 75 franchises in various states across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start A Re-Bath Franchise

If you love the process of putting things together and enriching others' lives, opening a Re-Bath franchise could be an excellent opportunity for you. Franchisees should have a strong work ethic, determination, and an eye for detail. Having construction experience isn't necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.

With industry experience spanning several decades, Re-Bath knows what it takes to succeed in the highly fragmented bathroom remodeling industry.

Opening a Re-Bath franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make A Re-Bath Franchise A Good Choice?

Re-Bath strives to be more than a business that remodels bathrooms for customers. Rather, it wishes to be a brand dedicated to adding a unique touch to every job to give customers the best value for their investments.

Major segments that Re-Bath believes it thrives in include providing tub and shower updates, completing bathroom remodels, and aging and accessibility remodeling. The brand is seeking entrepreneurially-focused individuals who can join the team and expand on its ability to serve customers. As a brand that tries to thrive on innovation, Re-Bath invites franchisees to bring in great ideas to revolutionize service delivery.

To be part of the Re-Bath team, make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open A Re-Bath Franchise

You'll want to research the Re-Bath brand and your local area to see if a Re-Bath franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment, you should have a chance to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Re-Bath franchising team questions during the onboarding process.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Re-Bath brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees can get help with brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They could also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Re-Bath franchise.