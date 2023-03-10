Founded in 1998 by Andy Bell, what was then known as Handyman Matters is a business in the home improvement, repair, and renovation industry. The professional craftsmen are reliable and experienced, with the ability and knowledge to handle different home improvement projects. The most popular services are fencing, painting, carpentry, drywall, bathroom, floors, and doors.

It began franchising in 2001. In 2019, the company was acquired by Ace Hardware, changed its name to Ace Handyman Services, and grew to over 110 territories. An ideal franchisee is someone who is a smart business person and can take control of the business and achieve success.

Why You May Want to Start an Ace Handyman Services Franchise

As an Ace Handyman Services franchisee, you will be responsible for catering to the clients in your territory as you leverage the brand. Ace Handyman Services is different from its competitors because it provides exemplary services, and the craftsmen are highly skilled. The craftsmen strive to be trustworthy and reliable, consistently delivering a neighborly experience while helping the clients save on time.

There is also a customer loyalty program that customers enjoy. Customers tend to like Ace Handyman Services because they always get a delightful experience with quality services.

What Might Make Ace Handyman Services Franchise a Good Choice?

To own an Ace Handyman Services franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty percentages, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee. An Ace Handyman Services franchise also comes with a protected territory.

The Ace Handyman Services business model has been tried and tested for over two decades, so you'll be learning from one of the best in the industry. The brand will guide you through each step, and the field staff will have weekly meetings with you to help you learn the ins and outs of the business. You'll be franchising with a recognized brand, leading to potential growth as satisfied customers will refer more clients to you.

How to Open an Ace Handyman Services Franchise

For more information about opening an Ace Handyman franchise, you can contact a franchise representative. The path to ownership of an Ace Handyman Services franchise includes six steps. It starts with your introductory contact.

If the brand thinks you're a good fit, they'll review your financials and send the Franchise Disclosure Document to you. The initial training takes place at company headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado, and the pre-opening study program agenda is detailed. Some of the topics you'll discuss with the Ace Handyman Services team include brand values, your protected territory, and various aspects of the business. These include marketing programs, technology, operating systems, and financial requirements. You will then undergo training through the technology webinar.

The proprietary software is designed to help you run your business efficiently. Ace Handyman Services will guide you on how to operate it. You will be invited to meet the team and other franchisees at discovery day. After that, you may embark on taking the steps to open your Ace Handyman Services franchise.