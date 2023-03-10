Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#127 Ranked #238 last year
Initial investment
-
$113K - $159K
Units as of 2022
-
320 162.3% over 3 years
Founded in 1998 by Andy Bell, what was then known as Handyman Matters is a business in the home improvement, repair, and renovation industry. The professional craftsmen are reliable and experienced, with the ability and knowledge to handle different home improvement projects. The most popular services are fencing, painting, carpentry, drywall, bathroom, floors, and doors.
It began franchising in 2001. In 2019, the company was acquired by Ace Hardware, changed its name to Ace Handyman Services, and grew to over 110 territories. An ideal franchisee is someone who is a smart business person and can take control of the business and achieve success.
Why You May Want to Start an Ace Handyman Services Franchise
As an Ace Handyman Services franchisee, you will be responsible for catering to the clients in your territory as you leverage the brand. Ace Handyman Services is different from its competitors because it provides exemplary services, and the craftsmen are highly skilled. The craftsmen strive to be trustworthy and reliable, consistently delivering a neighborly experience while helping the clients save on time.
There is also a customer loyalty program that customers enjoy. Customers tend to like Ace Handyman Services because they always get a delightful experience with quality services.
What Might Make Ace Handyman Services Franchise a Good Choice?
To own an Ace Handyman Services franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty percentages, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee. An Ace Handyman Services franchise also comes with a protected territory.
The Ace Handyman Services business model has been tried and tested for over two decades, so you'll be learning from one of the best in the industry. The brand will guide you through each step, and the field staff will have weekly meetings with you to help you learn the ins and outs of the business. You'll be franchising with a recognized brand, leading to potential growth as satisfied customers will refer more clients to you.
How to Open an Ace Handyman Services Franchise
For more information about opening an Ace Handyman franchise, you can contact a franchise representative. The path to ownership of an Ace Handyman Services franchise includes six steps. It starts with your introductory contact.
If the brand thinks you're a good fit, they'll review your financials and send the Franchise Disclosure Document to you. The initial training takes place at company headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado, and the pre-opening study program agenda is detailed. Some of the topics you'll discuss with the Ace Handyman Services team include brand values, your protected territory, and various aspects of the business. These include marketing programs, technology, operating systems, and financial requirements. You will then undergo training through the technology webinar.
The proprietary software is designed to help you run your business efficiently. Ace Handyman Services will guide you on how to operate it. You will be invited to meet the team and other franchisees at discovery day. After that, you may embark on taking the steps to open your Ace Handyman Services franchise.
Company Overview
About Ace Handyman Services
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1998
- Parent Company
- Ace Hardware
- Leadership
- Andy Bell, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
12567 W. Cedar Dr., #200
Lakewood, CO 80228
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2001 (22 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 40
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 320 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ace Handyman Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $65,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $112,577 - $159,097
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $6,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Ace Handyman Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Ace Handyman Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Ace Handyman Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
