Embassy Suites by Hilton is a leading chain in the all-suite, full-service hotel industry. The company was established under the Holiday Corporation in 1983 in Kansas. It started franchising the next year. The hotel chain later became a Hilton Hotel subsidiary when the two companies merged. Over the following years, the all-suite hotel brand expanded across South and North America through franchising. Today, the brand has over 225 locations. Most of the locations are franchised. So, what hotels are owned by Hilton?

The Hilton Hotel Corporation houses other brands like Hampton Inn & Suites, Hilton Hotel Resort, Doubletree, Hilton Garden Inn, and the recently introduced Homewood Suites by Hilton. The Embassy Suites by Hilton brand wants to be held in high regard due to its high-quality accommodations and service value. An atrium-style layout and a cooked-to-order breakfast characterize most of the hotels franchised by Embassy Suites by Hilton.

Why You May Want to Start an Embassy Suites by Hilton Franchise

The franchise is an excellent opportunity to be part of the Hilton Hotels brand. Hilton is associated with a fine reputation for luxury and excellence. Becoming a part of this international chain of hotels means getting access to a centralized reservation and referral system. With such a wide array of hotel brands and an option for cross-selling, there will always be an available room for guests.

As a franchisee, you gain all the benefits of partnering with Embassy Suites by Hilton. The company offers reliable design and construction support during project development, including design consultation, progress monitoring, site review, and referral to architects and contractors. The franchisor holds a strong presence in the industry regarding brand recognition, geographic distribution, operating performance, and system size. 

What Might Make an Embassy Suites by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

The company is currently the largest all-suite hotel brand in the country. By dominating this industry segment, the brand has built a huge customer base that maintains its franchisees' profitability. Much of its success comes from its luxury offerings and pricing structure. What could make this opportunity even more appealing is that the franchise is well-suited to operate and thrive in just about any location. This means that you don't have to worry necessarily about being confined to locations in the United States.

The franchisor will have your hotel evaluated twice annually to ensure that brand integrity is maintained. This is vital to protect your investment and brand value. To be part of the Embassy Suites by Hilton team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. 

How Do You Start an Embassy Suites by Hilton Franchise?

The process to start an Embassy Suites by Hilton franchise is simple and straightforward. Start by contacting the company's regional developers via an initial inquiry. You can evaluate this franchise opportunity by downloading and reviewing the Embassy Suites by Hilton business plan and development brochure. 

Embassy Suites by Hilton will then run a credit and background check on you. If you meet the minimum financial requirements, you may meet with the regional developer. The regional developer may issue you a Franchise Disclosure Document, and if mutual consent is established, you may proceed with your financial commitment and sign a franchise agreement.

Company Overview

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Hilton
Leadership
Christopher Nassetta, CEO
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,998
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East, Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
242 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Embassy Suites by Hilton franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$45,360,895 - $71,975,592
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
3.5-5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
23 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Embassy Suites by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
149-155 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
75
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Embassy Suites by Hilton landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Embassy Suites by Hilton ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #57 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #99 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

