Doubletree opened its first hotel in 1969. The owner, Samuel Kitchell, opted to begin franchising in 1989, and this move caught the eye of Hilton Hotels. Ten years later, Kitchell merged with Hilton, growing the brand to its current state. Now, Doubletree by Hilton has more than 450 units worldwide.

Since their main expansion plan was franchising, more than 80% of all Doubletree Hilton hotels are individually owned as a franchise. As a franchisee, you have the option of opening a 250-room Doubletree by Hilton hotel or a 250 Doubletree by Hilton suite hotel for travelers who require more space.

No matter the option y choose, you can opt to include a world-class spa, Eforea for an extra cost. If not, you can opt for a different spa brand as long as it meets Hilton's high standards. Doubletree by Hilton hotels may offer restaurants, business rooms, lounges, spas, gyms, health clubs, banquet space, and more, all dependent upon site selection and a franchisee's total investment.

Why You May Want to Open a Doubletree by Hilton Franchise

Doubletree by Hilton is one of the fastest growing hotel brands when compared to the other Hilton hotels brands. They have locations in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

Becoming a franchisee with Doubletree by Hilton may give you instant brand recognition. The company offers continuous support in running your business. A small number of employees may receive over 160 hours of classroom training to learn how best to serve future guests.

What Might Make a Doubletree by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Doubletree by Hilton team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and potential set-up fees. It may also be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you decide whether you wish to become a franchisee of Doubletree by Hilton.

The total investment cost will depend significantly on your choice between becoming a franchisee of a new Doubletree by Hilton hotel or suite. Additionally, adding the spa option will also increase investment costs. The hotel or suite option only allows for 250 rooms; additional rooms may incur additional investment costs.

Franchisees will need to pay an initial franchise fee, along with a royalty and ad fee each year.

How to Open a Doubletree by Hilton Franchise

To join the Doubletree by Hilton franchise brand, you will first submit an inquiry. Doubletree by Hilton may assign a representative to you if you seem to be a good fit for the brand. The franchise representative will guide and inform you of the details you need to know about the franchise as you begin your journey.

If you continue to progress through the franchising process, you may be allowed to choose a territory and site selection with the guidance of your franchise representative. After signing, employee training may begin.

As part of the planning and opening plan, Doubletree by Hilton may introduce you to several professionals to help you bring the hotel to life, be it architects, environmentalists, interior designers, or chefs. Soon, you may be on your way to creating a guest-friendly hotel with Doubletree by Hilton.