DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton

Upscale hotels and resorts
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#25 Ranked #44 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$27.6M - $97.4M
Units as of 2022
500 10.4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Doubletree opened its first hotel in 1969. The owner, Samuel Kitchell, opted to begin franchising in 1989, and this move caught the eye of Hilton Hotels. Ten years later, Kitchell merged with Hilton, growing the brand to its current state. Now, Doubletree by Hilton has more than 450 units worldwide.

Since their main expansion plan was franchising, more than 80% of all Doubletree Hilton hotels are individually owned as a franchise. As a franchisee, you have the option of opening a 250-room Doubletree by Hilton hotel or a 250 Doubletree by Hilton suite hotel for travelers who require more space.

No matter the option y choose, you can opt to include a world-class spa, Eforea for an extra cost. If not, you can opt for a different spa brand as long as it meets Hilton's high standards. Doubletree by Hilton hotels may offer restaurants, business rooms, lounges, spas, gyms, health clubs, banquet space, and more, all dependent upon site selection and a franchisee's total investment.

Why You May Want to Open a Doubletree by Hilton Franchise

Doubletree by Hilton is one of the fastest growing hotel brands when compared to the other Hilton hotels brands. They have locations in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

Becoming a franchisee with Doubletree by Hilton may give you instant brand recognition. The company offers continuous support in running your business. A small number of employees may receive over 160 hours of classroom training to learn how best to serve future guests.

What Might Make a Doubletree by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Doubletree by Hilton team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and potential set-up fees. It may also be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you decide whether you wish to become a franchisee of Doubletree by Hilton. 

The total investment cost will depend significantly on your choice between becoming a franchisee of  a new Doubletree by Hilton hotel or suite. Additionally, adding the spa option will also increase investment costs. The hotel or suite option only allows for 250 rooms; additional rooms may incur additional investment costs. 

Franchisees will need to pay an initial franchise fee, along with a royalty and ad fee each year. 

How to Open a Doubletree by Hilton Franchise

To join the Doubletree by Hilton franchise brand, you will first submit an inquiry. Doubletree by Hilton may assign a representative to you if you seem to be a good fit for the brand. The franchise representative will guide and inform you of the details you need to know about the franchise as you begin your journey. 

If you continue to progress through the franchising process, you may be allowed to choose a territory and site selection with the guidance of your franchise representative. After signing, employee training may begin.

As part of the planning and opening plan, Doubletree by Hilton may introduce you to several professionals to help you bring the hotel to life, be it architects, environmentalists, interior designers, or chefs. Soon, you may be on your way to creating a guest-friendly hotel with Doubletree by Hilton. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About DoubleTree by Hilton

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1969
Parent Company
Hilton
Leadership
Christopher Nassetta, CEO
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,998
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
500 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DoubleTree by Hilton franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$27,627,205 - $97,419,960
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
23 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
DoubleTree by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
147-153 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
100
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like DoubleTree by Hilton? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where DoubleTree by Hilton landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where DoubleTree by Hilton ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #25 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #26 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to DoubleTree by Hilton.

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

Home2 Suites by Hilton

Midprice extended-stay hotels
Ranked #49
Learn More

Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Upscale hotels and resorts
Ranked #64
Learn More

StretchLab

Assisted stretching
Ranked #498
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing