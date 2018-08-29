Hampton by Hilton
Midprice hotels
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr., #1100
McLean, VA 22102
CEO
Christopher Nassetta
Parent Company
Hilton Worldwide
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$6,903,800 - $17,091,650
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Hampton by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
Varies
Additional Training:
General manager training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25
Hampton by Hilton is ranked #29 in the Franchise 500!
In 1999, Hampton Inn was acquired by Hilton Worldwide, which has hotels in more than 90 countries. Other Hilton Worldwide brands include Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, Canopy by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations.