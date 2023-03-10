Homewood Suites by Hilton is an upscale, all-suite, extended-stay hotel with more than 500 locations. They're strategically distributed across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Homewood Suites by Hilton has more than 57,000 rooms, mostly franchised and operated by independent franchisees. The hotel chain continues to seek to expand operations worldwide.

Franchising since 1988, Homewood Suites by Hilton is an award-winning leader of the hotel industry, providing guests with comfortable accommodations and all the essential amenities. They offer free internet, breakfast, and evening socials. As a Homewood Suites by Hilton franchisee, you'll be part of the Hilton Worldwide family.

Other Hilton-operated brands include Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotel Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, the Hilton Home2 Suites, and more. For more than 30 years, Hilton hotels have established a presence in over 90 countries worldwide.

Why You May Want to Start a Homewood Suites by Hilton Franchise

As a Homewood Suites by Hilton franchisee, you may get an opportunity to shape one of the hotel industry's more well-known sectors. As you build a name for your franchise, you may earn a coveted spot in the extended-stay market with the Hilton brand's full support.

Running a Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel is more than simply running a basic place for customers to stay. Instead, more so, you are forming a relationship with the whole Hilton family of hotels. The Hilton name has several critical advantages, including a warm and welcoming corporate staff. They strive to offer a streamlined central reservations system, third-party financing support, and a top-notch Hilton Honors guest reward program. In addition, being a Homewood Suites by Hilton franchisee gives you a role in the company's ongoing advocacies, including a partnership with the New York-based Books for Kids program, which promotes child literacy.

What Might Make Opening a Homewood Suites by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

Many times in the past few decades, Homewood Suites by Hilton has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Other benefits to being a Homewood Suites by Hilton franchisee include training and ongoing support from the Hilton brand. This may manifest in design and construction support while building cutting-edge technology, quality assurance, and branding teams. You'll also get business reports and a franchise location website.

How To Open a Homewood Suites by Hilton Franchise?

To be part of the Homewood Suites by Hilton team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees.

To begin the process of opening a Homewood Suites by Hilton franchise, submit an inquiry form. But before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Homewood Suites by Hilton team. If you match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Homewood Suites by Hilton franchise.

After you sign the contract, you will likely go through training and other preparations before opening your Homewood Suites by Hilton franchise to your first guests.