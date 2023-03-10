Signing out of account, Standby...
-
#186 Ranked #162 last year
- Initial investment
-
$221K - $5.5M
- Units as of 2022
-
2,693 6% over 3 years
Super 8 by Wyndham is a motel chain owned and operated by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. With more than 2,600 Super 8 by Wyndham franchise locations on multiple three continents, it is one of the world's leading economy hotels. As the self-proclaimed American Road Original, the motel brand mainly serves the United States and Canada, with over 1700 of its locations in North America. Super 8 by Wyndham aims to be authentic to their location, dependable for the traveler, and bring spirit to the business.
Just because the motel chain places a significant priority on value doesn't mean it ignores comfort. Super 8 by Wyndham franchise locations usually offer a basic self-serve continental breakfast, high-speed internet access, clean, spacious bathrooms, and in-room microwaves and mini-fridges. These are the comforts a businessperson and vacationer may need to relax and refresh.
Why You May Want to Start a Super 8 by Wyndham Franchise
Super 8 by Wyndham may be a turn-key motel, usually letting franchisees either build a new motel or convert an existing location. Because Wyndham supports it, you may have the support of a professional team with global standing. They might also help you manage revenue, train you on operating your business effectively, and assist in marketing and distribution.
When you open a Super 8 by Wyndham, not only are you becoming a potential leader in hospitality, but you may also be helping travelers build lasting memories. Guests may also use their member rewards for additional perks. As a franchisee, you may give your guests the comfort they need to enjoy the journey and feel at home away from home.
What Might Make a Super 8 by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Super 8 by Wyndham team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Super 8 by Wyndham usually offers both in-house and third-party financing to help get you started. These financing options may help cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment finance, and inventory finance.
A Super 8 by Wyndham franchise is usually recognized by its iconic red and yellow sign. It may operate as a sign of comfort for someone driving along the highway. Super 8 by Wyndham has undergone renovations that may make it even more appealing for guests. If you plan your location carefully, your motel could prove to have a list of customers right away.
How Do You Open a Super 8 by Wyndham Franchise?
If you want to open your own Super 8 by Wyndham franchise, you may fill out a franchise request form. You may be able to look up your area representative and browse through the development team. You will typically provide your basic information and what you're looking for in your new motel on the form. If you want to develop outside of the United States, you may need to call and go through a different franchising process.
You might soon see why Super 8 by Wyndham is one of the best franchises in Canada and the United States and stands to remain one of the best in the industry. The franchise might be super exciting to begin.
Company Overview
About Super 8 by Wyndham
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 1974
- Parent Company
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Leadership
- Geoff Ballotti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1976 (47 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 2,693 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Super 8 by Wyndham franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $221,026 - $5,473,490
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Super 8 by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Super 8 by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Super 8 by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Super 8 by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
