Super 8 by Wyndham is a motel chain owned and operated by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. With more than 2,600 Super 8 by Wyndham franchise locations on multiple three continents, it is one of the world's leading economy hotels. As the self-proclaimed American Road Original, the motel brand mainly serves the United States and Canada, with over 1700 of its locations in North America. Super 8 by Wyndham aims to be authentic to their location, dependable for the traveler, and bring spirit to the business.

Just because the motel chain places a significant priority on value doesn't mean it ignores comfort. Super 8 by Wyndham franchise locations usually offer a basic self-serve continental breakfast, high-speed internet access, clean, spacious bathrooms, and in-room microwaves and mini-fridges. These are the comforts a businessperson and vacationer may need to relax and refresh.

Why You May Want to Start a Super 8 by Wyndham Franchise

Super 8 by Wyndham may be a turn-key motel, usually letting franchisees either build a new motel or convert an existing location. Because Wyndham supports it, you may have the support of a professional team with global standing. They might also help you manage revenue, train you on operating your business effectively, and assist in marketing and distribution.

When you open a Super 8 by Wyndham, not only are you becoming a potential leader in hospitality, but you may also be helping travelers build lasting memories. Guests may also use their member rewards for additional perks. As a franchisee, you may give your guests the comfort they need to enjoy the journey and feel at home away from home.

What Might Make a Super 8 by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Super 8 by Wyndham team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Super 8 by Wyndham usually offers both in-house and third-party financing to help get you started. These financing options may help cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment finance, and inventory finance.

A Super 8 by Wyndham franchise is usually recognized by its iconic red and yellow sign. It may operate as a sign of comfort for someone driving along the highway. Super 8 by Wyndham has undergone renovations that may make it even more appealing for guests. If you plan your location carefully, your motel could prove to have a list of customers right away.

How Do You Open a Super 8 by Wyndham Franchise?

If you want to open your own Super 8 by Wyndham franchise, you may fill out a franchise request form. You may be able to look up your area representative and browse through the development team. You will typically provide your basic information and what you're looking for in your new motel on the form. If you want to develop outside of the United States, you may need to call and go through a different franchising process.

You might soon see why Super 8 by Wyndham is one of the best franchises in Canada and the United States and stands to remain one of the best in the industry. The franchise might be super exciting to begin.

Company Overview

About Super 8 by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1974
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1976 (47 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2,693 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Super 8 by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$221,026 - $5,473,490
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Super 8 by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Super 8 by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Super 8 by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Super 8 by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #186 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #149 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

